Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M football preview, picks: Where experts see an edge
Notre Dame and Texas A&M meet in college football’s Week 3 action on Saturday night. Let’s take a look at the latest prediction for the game from the oddsmakers.
Notre Dame is already down a game after a close, three-point loss at Miami to start out and took last week off, so it is hoping to use this game to avoid a costly 0-2 start.
It wouldn’t end their shot at the College Football Playoff this early in the race, but it definitely wouldn’t help, and would hurt their margin for error tremendously if the Irish were to drop a second-straight game to a ranked opponent to start out 2025.
Texas A&M is off to a fast start, scoring 86 combined points in two victories against UTSA and Utah State, and quarterback Marcel Reed has looked the part, passing for 7 touchdowns off 62 attempts and covering over 500 yards in the air thus far.
Notre Dame used a signature victory over Texas A&M on the road in front of the 12th Man to start off last season as the first stepping stone towards ultimately playing for the national championship.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Aggies?
Let’s take a look at the latest prediction for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M in this Week 3 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M picks, odds
The bookies are giving a slight edge to the home team in this matchup, but by a very narrow margin heading into the weekend.
Notre Dame is a 6.5 point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 49.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -260 and for Texas A&M at +210 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -6.5 (-122)
Texas A&M: +6.5 (+100)
Over 49.5 points: 110
Under 49.5 points: -110
--
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M trends
Texas A&M is 0-7 against the spread in its last 7 games...
Notre Dame is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games...
The total went over in Texas A&M’s last 5 road games...
Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games against SEC opponents...
A&M is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against Independent teams...
Notre Dame is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games...
Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread in its last 6 games played in Week 3...
Notre Dame is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games...
Texas A&M is 1-7-1 against the spread in its last 9 road games...
The total went over in 5 of Notre Dame’s last 7 home games...
Texas A&M won 3 of its last 14 road games straight up...
Notre Dame is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 home games...
--
Spread consensus picks
A slight majority of bettors are expecting the Aggies to keep this very close on the road under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus.
Texas A&M is getting 56 percent of bets to either upset the Fighting Irish outright in the game, or to keep the final margin under a touchdown in a loss.
The other 44 percent of wagers project Notre Dame will defeat the Aggies by at least a touchdown at home and cover the narrow point spread to avoid an 0-2 start.
The game’s implied score suggests a close win for the Irish over the Aggies this week.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat Texas A&M by a projected score of 28 to 22.
--
College Football HQ prediction
Marcel Reed and the Aggies’ offense, relying on some gifted transfer wide receivers, will test the Irish secondary and come away with a few long gainers that will put this offense into scoring position more often than the home crowd will like.
But the Golden Domers still present a formidable challenge running the ball and will want to burn some game clock to keep Reed & Co. off the field against an A&M run stop that ranks 83rd nationally through two games and allows north of 4 yards per carry.
College Football HQ early game prediction: Notre Dame wins by 4, doesn’t cover.
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
--