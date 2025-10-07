Ohio State vs. Illinois prediction 2025: Where the experts see an edge
Top-ranked Ohio State hits the road again this week to face off against No. 17 Illinois in one of college football’s three head-to-head ranked matchups on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the latest consensus prediction and betting lines for the game.
Ohio State improved to 5-0 overall and up two games in the Big Ten after taking out Washington and Minnesota and, while its offense has been on a tear so far, this defense looks like the strength of the team, ranking tops nationally by allowing just 5 points per game and 25 points total.
Illinois rebounded from a 63-10 loss to Indiana a couple weeks ago to win two straight games over USC and Purdue to improve to 2-1 in Big Ten competition, but still rank just 100th in rushing output and face by far its toughest test of the season yet.
Where are the experts putting their money in this Big Ten clash?
Let’s check in with the latest consensus predictions and betting lines to see what experts make of Ohio State and Illinois facing off in this Week 7 game.
Ohio State vs. Illinois prediction, odds
The bookmakers still like the Buckeyes by a wide margin over the Illini.
Ohio State is a 14.5 point favorite against Illinois on the road, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 49.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -720 and for Illinois at +500 to win outright.
Ohio State: -14.5 (-110)
Illinois: +14.5 (-110)
Over 49.5 points: -110
Under 49.5 points: -110
Ohio State vs. Illinois trends
Ohio State is 8-0-1 ATS in its last 9 games...
Illinois is 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 games...
Ohio State is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games against Illinois...
Illinois is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 home games...
Ohio State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against Big Ten opponents...
Illinois is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games...
The total went under in 4 of Ohio State’s last 6 games on the road...
The total went under in 8 of Illinois’ last 11 home games...
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors expect the Illini will make this close against the Buckeyes, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Illinois is getting 60 percent of bets to either defeat Ohio State outright in an upset or keep the final margin within two touchdowns in a loss.
The other 40 percent of wagers project the Buckeyes will defeat the Illini by more than two touchdowns to cover the spread.
Ohio State vs. Illinois implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests that the Buckeyes will ultimately pull away from the Illini and avoid an upset to stay undefeated this weekend.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Illinois by a projected score of 32 to 17.
- Ohio State -14.5
- Buckeyes -720
- Under 49.5 points
