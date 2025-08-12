Oklahoma star John Mateer breaks silence on sports gambling controversy
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer has denied taking part in any sports gambling in his first public comments since a report emerged that claimed the football star was betting on college games.
“The allegations that I once participated in sports gambling are false,” Mateer said in a statement posted on X.
“My previous Venmo descriptions did not accurately portray the transactions in question but were instead inside jokes between me and my friends.”
He added: “I have never bet on sports. I understand the seriousness of the matter, but recognize that, taken out of context, those Venmo descriptions suggest otherwise. I can assure my teammates, coaches, and officials at the NCAA that I have not engaged in any sports gambling.”
Screenshots of past references to “sports gambling” on the Sooner quarterback’s Venmo account surfaced online this week, leading to speculation that the OU transfer had taken part in wagering on sports games in the past.
Oklahoma officials became aware of the matter on Monday night and are planning an official investigation into the matter, according to reports.
Screenshots that were posted online showed Mateer allegedly include the phrase “sports gambling” on two occasions in transactions in November 2022 when he was a freshman at Washington State.
College athletes are prohibited from betting on any sports offered by the NCAA, and penalties can include a loss of eligibility.
Mateer was a star at Washington State last season, throwing for 3,139 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns with 7 interceptions and completing 65 percent of his passes last season.
The quarterback added 826 yards rushing and another 15 touchdowns with his legs.
Mateer transferred to Oklahoma this offseason as the program revamped its offense, also adding Cal transfer back Jaydn Ott and new coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
