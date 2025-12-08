SEC quarterback enters transfer portal after college football season

Texas ended the 2025 campaign 9-3 (6-2 SEC) and sits outside the 12-team College Football Playoff field after the committee released its final rankings on Sunday (Texas listed No. 13).

Arch Manning led a balanced offense, finishing with 2,942 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, and seven INTs, along with 244 rushing yards and eight rushing TDs.

Senior QB Matthew Caldwell, meanwhile, logged limited snaps as the team's primary backup, completing 8-of-11 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown.

However, on Monday, it was reported that another Texas quarterback, redshirt-freshman Trey Owens, plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Owens, a former four-star high-school recruit who still carries three years of NCAA eligibility, has limited on-field college experience but profile size (6'5") and production as a prep standout that will attract attention.

Texas quarterback Trey Owens tells ESPN he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Owens will have three years of eligibility remaining, as he’s a redshirt freshman who has appeared in two games. pic.twitter.com/TUCaVKtw6y — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2025

A Cy-Fair (Cypress, Texas) product, Owens arrived in Austin as a high-end prospect after a standout senior season (3,303 passing yards, 43 TDs).

He officially signed with Texas in January 2024 after taking multiple visits and carrying several other regional offers during recruitment.

Those relationships and his Texas roots make him an attractive portal target for programs in the state.

With Manning and Caldwell still on the roster, Owens’ departure is not an immediate crisis for 2026, especially with incoming five-star QB Dia Bell.

However, it does remove a tall, pro-style passer with a high school pedigree who could have been insurance for injuries or a future transfer.

Schools that showed recruiting interest previously (Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech, Rice) are logical fits; so too are Power-Five or upper-Mid-Major programs looking for a pro-style QB with size and three years of eligibility to develop.

Expect immediate interest once the portal window officially opens (early January), especially from programs seeking a quarterback with major-conference prep and the room to start by 2026.

