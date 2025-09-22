Oregon vs. Penn State prediction, odds 2025: Where experts see an edge
Penn State welcomes Oregon in a massive Week 5 college football game and a marquee moment for two Big Ten contenders. Here are the latest odds and predictions for the game from the oddsmakers.
Oregon has demolished everything in its wake so far, beating up on opponents by an average of 52 to 9 behind one of college football’s most efficient offensive attacks.
But the level of competition will get much harder this time out, traveling across the country to face off against a Penn State defense that is among the nation’s best, allowing just over 5 points on average.
The meeting serves as a rematch of last season’s Big Ten Championship Game, when Oregon defeated Penn State, 45-37, in its debut campaign in the conference, although both these teams made it to the College Football Playoff.
Oregon, undefeated and the No. 1 seed, lost to eventual national champion Ohio State by 20 points in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, while Penn State made it as far as the semifinal before falling to eventual CFP runner-up Notre Dame.
This week’s game is also a key moment for the Penn State offense which, despite returning a very talented and experienced core, has yet to fully play up to its potential this season.
Where is the money going in this battle between the Ducks and the Nittany Lions?
Here is your look at the early odds and expert predictions for Penn State vs. Oregon in this Week 5 college football game.
Penn State vs. Oregon picks, odds
The bookies are giving the Nittany Lions a slight home-field edge over the Ducks this weekend.
Penn State is a 3.5 point favorite against Oregon, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Penn State at -156 and for Oregon at +130 to win outright.
Penn State: -3.5 (-105)
Oregon: +3.5 (-115)
Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110
Penn State vs. Oregon trends
Oregon is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games...
Penn State is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games...
Oregon is 8-3 against the spread in its last 11 games in September...
Penn State is 13-6 in its last 19 games played in September...
Oregon is 13-5 against the spread in its last 18 games in Week 5...
Penn State is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games as the favorite...
Oregon has won its last 8 road games straight-up...
The total went over in 4 of Penn State’s last 6 games at home...
And it went under in 4 of Oregon’s last 5 games on the road...
Where the money is going
A decent majority of bettors, almost 7 in 10 of them, expect the Ducks will take care of business in this road test against the Nittany Lions.
Oregon is getting a majority 69 percent of bets to either defeat Penn State outright in an upset, or to keep the final margin to a field goal or less in defeat.
The other 31 percent of wagers expect the Nittany Lions to win the game by at least four points and cover the spread to stay undefeated.
Score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a very close game for the Nittany Lions at home against the Ducks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Penn State will defeat Oregon by a projected score of 28 to 25.
- Oregon +3.5
- Over 52.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
