Ranking College Football Playoff national title odds for 12 CFP teams
The updated odds have been revealed as college football embarks on its historic first 12-team playoff race to the national championship.
It all starts this weekend and runs through mid-January, and based on the current odds, it appears to be a race between the SEC and the Big Ten to hoist the trophy this season.
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, and are subject to change.
College football national title odds for 2024 season
Boise State: +6000
Despite being the No. 3 seed in the playoff with a first round bye, the Broncos have the longest shot to win the national title, coming out of the Group of Five ranks.
Boise State will face either Penn State or SMU in the quarterfinal game, and either Georgia, Notre Dame, or Indiana in the semifinal, a tough path for any team.
Ashton Jeanty is equipped to handle the load, finishing a Heisman Trophy finalist with 2,497 rushing yards and an FBS-best 29 touchdowns on the ground.
-
Clemson: +6000
For the first time since the Covid season, Clemson is back in the College Football Playoff after knocking off favored SMU to win the ACC championship.
While this offense isn’t quite as loaded as Dabo Swinney’s other playoff teams, it still has Cade Klubnik working under center after passing for over 3,000 yards with 33 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions.
But the Tigers face a tough task in the first round, having to go to Texas to face the Longhorns.
-
Arizona State: +6000
The team picked to finish last in the Big 12 standings back in the preseason won the conference championship by pounding Iowa State and earning a place in the playoff.
And with a bye in the first round, the Sun Devils are already one important step closer to the national title than most teams are.
After that, they’ll play host to either Texas or Clemson before taking on Ohio State, Tennessee, or Oregon in the semifinal.
-
Indiana: +4000
While the Hoosiers have just one loss this season, it was an ugly one on the road against Ohio State and now they travel to Notre Dame in the first round of the playoff.
Oddsmakers don’t see that happening, much less Indiana getting past a Georgia team dealing with quarterback injuries in the quarterfinal round.
But the Hoosiers have an offense that ranks second nationally with over 43 points per game to help them show the doubters are wrong.
-
SMU: +4000
Despite the loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, the Mustangs earned a spot in the playoff over three-loss Alabama.
SMU certainly has the skill players who can test Penn State’s defense, but that first round game comes on the road at Beaver Stadium in the cold.
-
Tennessee: +2500
Oddsmakers put the Vols in the middle of the pack when it comes to national championship contenders, given they have to open on the road against Ohio State.
But with one of college football’s best defenses, they could just have what it takes to come out of Columbus with a huge upset victory, and after that anything would be possible.
-
Notre Dame: +700
You could be forgiven for writing off the Irish back in September when they lost at home against MAC challenger Northern Illinois.
But since then, they’ve won 10 straight games in dominant fashion to prove that they at least deserve a shot at the 12-team national title race.
And they have the advantage of playing at home against the underdog Hoosiers.
-
Penn State: +550
There could be an easier path here for the Nittany Lions, opening up at home against underdog SMU and, with a win there, going against Boise State.
And we saw that Penn State has the personnel to make a little run after nearly coming back to beat No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game.
This is one of college football’s most physical defensive units and the offense is getting very efficient play from quarterback Drew Allar and a gifted backfield.
-
Ohio State: +500
The season-ending loss to Michigan really took the air out of the Buckeyes’ balloon, but there’s still plenty to play for with the first round playoff game coming at home.
Ohio State still boasts some of the nation’s most talented wide receivers and running backs, and college football’s top-ranked defense, just what it needs to make a little run.
But with two costly injuries on the offensive line, there’s some concern about the Buckeyes’ postseason staying power, especially with coach Ryan Day already under real criticism.
-
Georgia: +500
Two signature wins over Texas, including to win the SEC championship, helped propel the Bulldogs into a first-round bye to start the playoffs.
But in the process, they saw starting quarterback Carson Beck suffer an elbow injury that could leave him out of the postseason altogether.
The No. 2 seed will get either Notre Dame or Indiana in the quarterfinal round, and the books should favor Georgia in both of those games.
-
Texas: +360
The loss to Georgia in Atlanta has the Longhorns playing in the first round, but it’s a home game against Clemson in which the books favor them by double digits.
Texas is playing some of the country’s most ferocious defense, but there are some lingering questions around the consistency of this offense under quarterback Quinn Ewers’ management.
-
Oregon: +350
College football’s last remaining undefeated team, the Ducks won the Big Ten championship in their first year in the league, and won a victory over Ohio State, too.
Heisman finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel commands an offense loaded with skill threats who can endanger just about any defense in the country.
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams