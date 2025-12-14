College football program reportedly 'fundraising' deal for $2 million QB

The 2025 college football season is rapidly reaching a conclusion.

The postseason festivities began on Saturday with the Bucked Up LA Bowl between Washington and Boise State at SoFi Stadium. Bowl games will continue through the first two days of January, and the 2025 College Football Playoff will begin on Friday.

The NCAA transfer portal will open for all college football players seeking new horizons on Jan. 2. While the portal is an exciting prospect for teams in need of new additions, it is important for college football programs to protect their proven commodities from the transfer portal at all costs.

One player that appears to be staying out of any transfer portal discussion is TCU quarterback Josh Hoover. Reports indicate the Horned Frogs are fundraising to negotiate a deal to keep Hoover in Fort Worth for 2026.

Hoover already earns $2 million annually with TCU, a deal that could increase with the reported fundraising.

Dykes ‘fundraising’ to keep Josh Hoover in Fort Worth



As the transfer portal looms large, Sonny Dykes offers insight into the difficult processhttps://t.co/iA47IJrH9m via @ian_napetian — KillerFrogs.com (TCU On SI) (@Killer_Frogs) December 12, 2025

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder redshirted during TCU's run to the national championship in 2022. He took over for an injured Chandler Morris in 2023, throwing for 2,206 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Hoover snapped Trevone Boykin's single-season passing record with 3,949 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024. The Horned Frogs finished that season 9-4 with a 34-3 victory over Louisiana in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

The 3,949 pass yards were good enough for No. 7 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 behind Shedeur Sanders in 2024.

Hoover threw for 3,472 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2025. He ranks No. 6 nationally in passing yards and has fewer passing touchdowns than Drew Mestemaker, Sawyer Robertson, Darian Mensah, Julian Sayin and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

TCU's first non-conference win was at North Carolina (48-14) on Labor Day night. The Horned Frogs' other two non-conference wins came against Abilene Christian (42-21) and SMU (35-24).

The Horned Frogs won home games in Big 12 play versus Colorado (35-21), Baylor (42-36) and Cincinnati (45-23). TCU's only home loss in conference play was against Iowa State (20-17) on Nov. 8.

TCU's two road wins in Big 12 play were at West Virginia (23-17) and Houston (17-14). The losses were at Arizona State (27-24), Kansas State (41-28) and BYU (44-13).

The Horned Frogs are scheduled to play No. 16 USC (9-3, 7-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 (9 p.m. EST, ESPN).