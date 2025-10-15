Texas A&M vs. Arkansas prediction: Where the experts see an edge
Experts reveal their prediction and betting preference for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas in college football’s Week 8 action on Saturday.
One of two remaining undefeated teams in the SEC, the Aggies improved to 3-0 in conference play, allowing no more than 17 points to a single league opponent and surrendering just 36 combined points in that span.
Arkansas is on a four-game losing streak and in the midst of a midseason coaching change, but played a ranked Tennessee team close on the road in a three-point loss, but still play a rushing offense that is among the 20 most productive in the nation.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Razorbacks welcome the Aggies?
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas prediction, odds
The betting market still favors the Aggies by more than a touchdown on the road against the Hogs.
Texas A&M is a 7.5 point favorite against Arkansas, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering the weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 61.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -300 and for Arkansas at +245 to win outright.
Texas A&M: -7.5 (-110)
Arkansas: +7.5 (-110)
Over 61.5 points: -105
Under 61.5 points: -115
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas trends
Texas A&M is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games... 2-5 ATS in its last 7 against Arkansas... 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games in October... 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games played in Week 8... 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games... Won 4 of its last 14 road games straight-up.
Arkansas is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games... 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games played in Week 8... 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games at home... 6-2 ATS in its last 8 home games against Texas A&M... Lost 12 of the last 13 games straight-up against the Aggies.
Where the money is going
A slight majority of bettors have faith in the Aggies to overpower the Razorbacks in this road test, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Texas A&M is getting 53 percent of bets to win the game by more than a touchdown and cover the spread to stay undefeated.
The other 47 percent of wagers project Arkansas will either beat the Aggies outright in an upset or keep the game within a touchdown in a loss.
Implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a win for the Aggies over the Hogs, but by a close margin in this road SEC test.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas A&M will defeat Arkansas by a projected score of 35 to 27.
The consensus prediction for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas is...
- Texas A&M -7.5
- Aggies -300
- Bet over 61.5 points
The betting market was proven correct in 75 percent of its straight-up predictions last weekend, and was right on 57.1 percent of its picks against the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
