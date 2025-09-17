Texas Tech vs. Utah prediction: Where the experts see an edge
Oddsmakers reveal their expert prediction for Texas Tech vs. Utah in this Week 4 college football game on Saturday.
Texas Tech leads the nation by scoring 66 points per game on average and Behren Morton leads the nation’s second-ranked passing attack, posting nearly 384 yards per game, while the Red Raiders rank 26th in FBS with 219 rushing yards on average.
Morton is a 70 percent passer with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception and Texas Tech’s ground game posts nearly 6 yards per carry, led by Adam Hill’s 207 yards while Cameron Dickey leads the team with 4 rushing scores.
Utah has seen superb results from its new-look offense, led by quarterback Devon Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck, both of whom came to the school this season from New Mexico.
Dampier is yet to throw an interception while accounting for 8 all-purpose touchdowns, completing 73 percent of his passes. NaQuari Rogers leads the Utes with 4 rushing scores and Wayshawn Parker posts 7.1 yards per carry on average.
Where is the money going as the Utes and Red Raiders meet in they Big 12 opener?
Let’s take a look at the expert prediction for Utah vs. Texas Tech in this Week 4 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Texas Tech vs. Utah picks, odds
As might be expected, the home side is the favorite on the books, but by a very narrow margin against a game Red Raiders team.
Utah is a close 2.5 point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 57.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Utah at -146 and for Texas Tech at +122 to win outright.
Utah: -2.5 (-122)
Texas Tech: +2.5 (+100)
Over 57.5 points: -114
Under 57.5 points: -106
Utah vs. Texas Tech trends
Utah is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games...
Texas Tech is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games...
Utah is 1-7 straight-up in its last 8 games against Big 12 opponents...
The total went over in 6 of Texas Tech’s last 7 games...
Utah is 4-8 against the spread in its last 12 games as the favorite...
Texas Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road...
Utah is 1-4 straight-up in its last 5 games at home...
Texas Tech is 6-2 against the spread in its last 8 games in Week 4...
The total went over in 5 of Utah’s last 7 games...
Where the money is going
A slight majority of bettors expect Texas Tech to make this a game against Utah on the road, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Texas Tech is getting 57 percent of bets to either win the game outright in an upset or to lose by 1 or 2 points.
The other 43 percent of wagers project that Utah will win by at least a field goal and cover the spread.
Score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a close win for the Utes over the Red Raiders.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Utah will defeat Texas Tech by a projected score of 30 to 28.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
