Veteran college football coaching legend strongly hints at comeback

One of college football’s most respected and longest-tenured head coaches announced he was stepping away from the sideline, but now he’s giving an indication that he could make a comeback at some point in the future.

Kyle Whittingham announced his intention to step down as the Utah head football coach after 21 seasons at the helm, but he’s keeping his options open going forward.

And while you could be forgiven for assuming retirement was baked into his departure announcement, that particular word never did feature in his comments.

Is there more football in his future?

‘In the transfer portal’

“Who knows? We’ll see, I guess, stepping down, stepping away, and re-evaluate things and see where we’re at. I’m a free agent. I’m in the transfer portal,” Whittingham told reporters.

“Like I said, I’m at peace and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome with people just saying, ‘Hey, when’s this guy gonna leave?’ That was not my intention, ever. I hope I didn’t do that. I’m sure with some people, I did do that, but the timing to me, the timing is right.”

Interesting timing

Whittingham’s comments come at a curious moment in the college football coaching carousel, as the Michigan program is currently scouting a replacement for Sherrone Moore, who the school fired for cause suddenly following the season.

Whittingham is the all-time winningest coach in Utah football history, going 177-88 during his time with the program.

Michigan is looking for a proven winner, although at 66 he may be on the older end of the spectrum as the school considers what it hopes will be a long-term solution.

But having an experienced head coach suddenly come on the market at this exact moment could at least have Michigan wonder internally if he could be the answer, especially as most of the other high-profile names are already taken or staying put.

Whittingham would theoretically provide a stabilizing force for a program that badly needs one amid a series of scandals dating back to the Jim Harbaugh days.

And his penchant for coaching punishing defenses is exactly the kind of hard-nosed approach that Michigan wants to re-establish in an effort to return to the national championship picture.

Whittingham had eight double-digit win seasons and only went under .500 in three of his 21 years at Utah. He also had 10-consecutive winning campaigns from 2014-23.

It sounds like he wants to coach

Judging by Whittingham’s comments, it doesn’t sound like he’s through with coaching.

“I don’t know if it’s ever out of your system,” he said.

“I mean, it’s in your blood. I don’t know about that. That being said, I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but when you got coaching in your blood, it just doesn’t go away.”

Whittingham got his start at his alma mater BYU as a graduate assistant from 1985-86 before becoming the defensive coordinator at Eastern Utah in 1987.

Following tenures at Idaho State, he joined the Utah program as a defensive line coach before becoming defensive coordinator in 1995 and became head coach after Urban Meyer departed for Florida in 2005.

