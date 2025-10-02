Texas vs. Florida prediction, odds: Where the experts see an edge
SEC rivals coming off their idle weekends return to action as No. 9 Texas hits the road against unranked Florida in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.
Texas already sits at one loss after the season-opener against Ohio State and has struggled to get consistently good play from quarterback Arch Manning, instead relying on a strong defensive rotation that is 2nd in FBS allowing 7.8 points per game.
Manning will take another critical test as the Longhorns open SEC play on the road, but Florida has definitely proven more than vulnerable this season.
Sitting at 1-3 and on a three-game losing streak, the Gators haven’t surpassed 17 points in any of those losses with just a 55-0 win in the opener against Long Island to lean on.
They’re 103rd in scoring, 107th in rushing, and 90th in passing, and this will be their third-straight game against a ranked team, with 5 of their remaining 7 opponents also ranked in what some have called college football’s most difficult schedule.
Where are the experts putting their money for this matchup between the Longhorns and the Gators this weekend?
Let’s take a look at the latest expert predictions for Texas vs. Florida in this Week 6 college football game.
Texas vs. Florida picks, odds
Predictably, the bookies are giving the edge to the visiting Longhorns as they open SEC play, but by a closer margin.
Texas is a 6.5 point favorite against Florida, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 41.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas at -260 and for Florida at +215 to win outright.
Texas: -6.5 (-120)
Florida: +6.5 (-102)
Over 41.5 points: -110
Under 41.5 points: -110
--
Texas vs. Florida trends
Texas is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games... 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games played in Week 6... 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on the road... Won 6 of its last 7 road games straight-up... Went under in 4 of its last 5 games... Won 16 of its previous 20 games overall.
Florida is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games... 6-1 ATS in its last 7 home games... Went under in its last 5 home games... 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games against SEC opponents... Won 4 of its last 15 games as the underdog.
--
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors are siding with the Longhorns to start out with a win in SEC play over the Gators, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Texas is getting 58 percent of bets to win the game by at least a touchdown and cover the point spread in a win on the road against Florida.
The other 42 percent of wagers project the Gators will either beat the Longhorns outright in an upset, or will keep the margin under a touchdown in defeat.
--
Florida vs. Texas score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the road team in this SEC clash, and by a narrow margin.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Florida by a projected score of 24 to 17.
- Texas -6.5
- Longhorns -260
- Under 41.5 points
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
--
