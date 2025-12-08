Star SEC running back enters transfer portal after College Football Playoff snub

Texas closed the 2025 regular season 9-3 and accepted a Citrus Bowl invite to face Michigan (9-3) on December 31.

This comes after the Longhorns finished No. 13 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, just narrowly missing out on the postseason.

However, the Longhorns will now have one big hole to fill on offense as sophomore tailback C.J. Baxter is reportedly planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel.

Baxter, the No. 1 high-school RB in the 2023 class, burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2023, rushing 138 times for 659 yards (4.8 ypc) and five TDs and earning Big-12/freshman newcomer honors that season.

He missed the 2024 season after a practice knee injury that required surgery, and his 2025 campaign was limited: through the regular season, Baxter logged 54 carries for 196 yards (3.6 avg) with 12 catches for 41 yards while battling minor injuries and a crowded depth chart.

NEWS: Texas tailback CJ Baxter intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. Baxter earned Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year in 2023, rushing for 659 yards and 4.8 yards per carry. pic.twitter.com/W0cTpLCcpI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2025

Texas has already seen turnover on offense this year — freshman Jerrick Gibson preserved his redshirt and left the program midseason with the intent to enter the transfer portal, and quarterback Trey Owens also announced his plans to enter the transfer portal this week.

The current 2025 roster lists Quintrevion Wisner, Christian Clark, James Simon, and Baxter among the active tailbacks.

Wisner finished as Texas’ leading rusher in 2025 with 597 yards on 131 carries and three rushing TDs; he has been the most consistent option when healthy and will be the immediate internal candidate to pick up snaps.

Clark (redshirt freshman) showed upside returning from an Achilles tear and logged 35 carries for 131 yards in 2025.

Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) and Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) gesture with teammates before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas’ 2026 recruiting haul already includes two high-end running backs in four-star Derrek Cooper, ESPN's top RB in the 2026 cycle, and three-star Texas native Jett Walker.

The strength of the recruiting pipeline and the roster’s existing depth should cushion the short-term loss of Baxter.

