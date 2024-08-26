College Football HQ

USC vs. LSU odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks

Betting intel for USC vs. LSU in this Week 1 college football game.

James Parks

Betting lines and game odds for LSU vs. USC in this Week 1 college football matchup from Las Vegas.
In this story:

Week 1 of a historic 2024 college football season begins with a full weekend of marquee games leading into a Sunday night tilt from Las Vegas as No. 13 LSU faces off against No. 23 USC in what has become an SEC vs. Big Ten matchup thanks to conference realignment.

  • Both teams are in need of major defensive repairs after playing poorly on that side of the ball, and each brought on new coordinators in hope of improvement
  • And both are debuting new quarterbacks after losing former Heisman Trophy winners at the position
  • USC joins the Big Ten this season

USC vs. LSU odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football picks

LSU: -4.5 (-114)
USC: +4.5 (-106)

LSU: -200 to win
USC: +164 to win

Over 63.5 points (-115)
Under 63.5 points (-105)

FPI picks: LSU 55% | USC 45%

LSU vs. USC football betting trends

+ LSU is 6-2 against the spread in its last 8 games overall

+ USC is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games overall

+ Total went over in 16 of LSU's last 17 games

+ Total went over in 17 of USC's last 20 games

+ LSU is 7-0 straight-up in its last 10 games as the favorite

+ Total went over in 4 of USC"s last 5 games as the underdog

Spread consensus picks

LSU: 64 percent of bettors predict the Tigers will win the game and cover the 4.5 point spread

USC: 36 percent of wagers suggest the Trojans will either win in an upset or stay within 4.5 points

College Football HQ pick: LSU -4.5

USC vs. LSU game time, schedule

When: Sun., Sept. 1
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. PT
TV: ABC network

AP top 25 college football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

