USC vs. LSU odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks

Week 1 of a historic 2024 college football season begins with a full weekend of marquee games leading into a Sunday night tilt from Las Vegas as No. 13 LSU faces off against No. 23 USC in what has become an SEC vs. Big Ten matchup thanks to conference realignment.
- Both teams are in need of major defensive repairs after playing poorly on that side of the ball, and each brought on new coordinators in hope of improvement
- And both are debuting new quarterbacks after losing former Heisman Trophy winners at the position
- USC joins the Big Ten this season
USC vs. LSU odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football picks
LSU: -4.5 (-114)
USC: +4.5 (-106)
LSU: -200 to win
USC: +164 to win
Over 63.5 points (-115)
Under 63.5 points (-105)
FPI picks: LSU 55% | USC 45%
LSU vs. USC football betting trends
+ LSU is 6-2 against the spread in its last 8 games overall
+ USC is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games overall
+ Total went over in 16 of LSU's last 17 games
+ Total went over in 17 of USC's last 20 games
+ LSU is 7-0 straight-up in its last 10 games as the favorite
+ Total went over in 4 of USC"s last 5 games as the underdog
Spread consensus picks
LSU: 64 percent of bettors predict the Tigers will win the game and cover the 4.5 point spread
USC: 36 percent of wagers suggest the Trojans will either win in an upset or stay within 4.5 points
College Football HQ pick: LSU -4.5
USC vs. LSU game time, schedule
When: Sun., Sept. 1
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. PT
TV: ABC network
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
