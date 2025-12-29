Wide receiver talent goes fast in updated College Football HQ mock draft

No trades this week, as the new top-selecting team is now quarterback-needy. It is becoming increasingly likely that Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore will be two of the top five selections in this draft. There is still potential for them to be the top two picks. Let’s begin.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana

It would be unfair to blame Geno Smith for everything that went wrong in Vegas this season. In a situation like this, it becomes difficult for a team lacking a long term quarterback solution to pass on a top prospect at the position.

Buckeyes WR Carnell Tate makes a catch for a touchdown in the Big Ten football championship against Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unless New York is selecting a quarterback in this draft, they need to prioritize surrounding Jaxson Dart with as much help as possible. A big bodied, smooth mover like Tate would help, but this could still be a competitive trade-up spot for other teams seeking quarterbacks.

3. New York Jets: Dante Moore – QB, Oregon

The only thing a team that has struggled to identify quarterback talent can do is keep throwing darts at the board. The Jets have long sought a solution at the position, and Moore is as promising a talent as they’ve seen

4. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese – EDGE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans are in a spot where they can simply take the best player available. Reese is the top prospect on most teams’ boards, but a league-wide focus on quarterback development could cause him to slide here.

5. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State

Arizona’s defense has some decent building blocks, but we’re seeing a shift toward the need for true difference-makers on this side of the ball. Downs adds juice as a nickel pass rusher and a man-coverage option against tight ends.

6. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State

The Browns lack a true vertical threat on offense. Tyson alone could transform a unit that wants to ground-and-pound opponents but lacks a changeup.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The edge defender room in Washington is a tough watch. Bain fits here in a versatile defensive front for a team that needs all the pass-rush juice it can get.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame

Love is an absolute home-run threat out of the backfield with pro-ready passing-game ability. An important part of his game is the ability to line up as a receiver and run routes.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami

There’s a chance Jawaan Taylor isn’t in Kansas City next year, and even if he is, this offensive line showed some real pass-protection issues in 2025. Mauigoa would add another player to the pipeline on a unit that needs fresh faces.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Keldric Faulk – EDGE, Auburn

Auburn DL Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as Auburn faced California at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s hard to pinpoint a direction for this Bengals defense to move in. Faulk is a high-floor player who would at least help the Bengals fortify themselves against bruising AFC North rushing attacks.

11. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee

The Rams have the defensive depth to take on the risk of McCoy’s injury. His 2024 tape was worthy of a higher selection than this, and the right rehab plan could turn him into a draft steal.

12. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon – WR, USC

This assumes that the Dolphins move on from Tyreek Hill and have a new quarterback under center next season. Pairing Makai Lemon opposite Jaylen Waddle would give this offense some fun design capabilities due to their complimentary skill sets.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State

If Todd Bowles is back in 2026, his defense will need to get younger in its identity. Sonny Styles, as the planned replacement for Lavonte David, certainly qualifies.

14. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cowboys’ cornerback room needs more depth and athleticism. A corner who shut down some of the SEC’s best wide receivers in 2025 should have the necessary traits.

15. Detroit Lions: David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech

Detroit has drafted a lot of bigger bodies along its defensive line, and perhaps speed is the one thing they’re missing. Bailey adds a different element to this pass rush.

The Ravens had a much better showing from their offensive line this weekend against Green Bay, but they sill need better guard play overall. Adding another mauler in front of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry can’t hurt.

17. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Vikings’ cornerback room has had issues ever since they changed front office regimes. This might be a little early for Terrell, but he would be an immediate upgrade.

18. New York Jets: Denzel Boston – WR, Washington

The Jets simply don’t have enough weapons besides Garrett Wilson. Boston would add a bigger body and some verticality to this new Dante Moore-led offense.

19. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods – DT, Clemson

Derrick Brown is the star of the Panthers’ front seven, and adding him a running mate would give this unit an identity. Having two true three-down, multi-phase defensive tackles on the field is not something many NFL teams have.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee

In this mock, the corners are flying off the board. Pittsburgh has some physicality at the position in Joey Porter Jr., but could use a speedier cover man on the opposite sideline.

21. Dallas Cowboys: Spencer Fano – OT, Utah

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Terence Steele has played admirably for the Cowboys, but there could be a better long-term plan for the right tackle position. Fano would have the opportunity to develop his frame before starting in Dallas.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State

The Chargers signed some short-term options in free agency to improve their run defense, but McDonald is the real deal. He’s a player worth watching closely as a draft riser during the College Football Playoff.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon

Dallas Goedert is a free agent, but the Eagles already have some solid blocking options at the position. Sadiq is selected here to replace the physical check-down option Goedert provided in this offense, with the potential to add some verticality as well.

24. Buffalo Bills: Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell rushes the line during a game between the Aggies and Miami. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a similar vain to Detroit’s selection, Buffalo has long favored bigger defensive linemen and lacks speed on the edge. Howell would give this front seven a third-down threat after the team added young interior pieces in 2025.

25. Chicago Bears: Kadyn Proctor – OT, Alabama

Ben Johnson’s offense is heavily built around a suddenly dominant Bears offensive line. Proctor allows Chicago to develop a high-end player while the unit ages and some players command bigger contracts.

26. Houston Texans: Gennings Dunker – OG, Iowa

The Texans have found a bit of an offensive identity lately by running the ball with Woody Marks behind their young linemen. Dunker comes from a Iowa program that has produced numerous successful run blockers in the NFL.

27. Los Angeles Rams: Trevor Goosby – OT, Texas

Much like in Chicago, Sean McVay understands the importance of offensive line talent to his unit. Goosby wouldn’t need to play immediately, but adds size and a higher-ceiling projection at the tackle position for Los Angeles.

28. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah

We’re seeing a bit of a run on offensive linemen here, but Cleveland is relatively forced to make this selection. A once-strong unit for the Browns has aged and now needs an infusion of youth.

29. San Francisco 49ers: CJ Allen – LB, Georgia

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Many young, talented front-seven players have stepped up and made big plays for this beat-up 49ers defense in 2025. However, there needs to be a backup plan for the next time All-Pro Fred Warner misses time, and a young understudy would be a huge help.

30. New England Patriots: TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson

Unlike some previously mentioned teams, the Patriots have speed on their defensive line but could use some more physicality on the edge. Parker didn’t break out the way many had hoped in 2025, but Mike Vrabel has a way of unlocking a toolsy defender’s potential.

31. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks – DT, Florida

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 43-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos have some solid players on the interior next to Zach Allen, but they could use an upgrade at the nose tackle position. Banks’ size and explosive first step can bring immediate disruption to Denver.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina

This Seahawks defensive unit can rush from multiple angles and take the ball away at multiple field levels. Cisse gives Mike McDonald a versatile corner with the aggressiveness to add to the chaos.