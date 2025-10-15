Where the experts see an edge in latest BYU vs. Utah game prediction
Experts reveal their prediction and betting preference for BYU vs. Utah in the Holy War football rivalry game as Week 8 action gets underway this Saturday.
This could prove to be one of the more consequential meetings in this rivalry, given the implications for the midseason Big 12 title picture, and from there, the potential College Football Playoff importance going forward.
BYU remains undefeated this week after escaping Arizona with a win in overtime, while Utah has one loss already to Big 12 favorite Texas Tech but in the last two times out is 2-0 and scored more than 40 points in both engagements.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Cougars face off with the Utes?
Utah vs. BYU prediction, odds
The betting markets are not siding with the undefeated team in this matchup, instead taking a chance on the visitors to thwart a second loss.
Utah is the 3.5 point favorite against BYU, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering the weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 49.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Utah at -156 and for BYU at +130 to win outright.
Utah: -3.5 (-104)
BYU: +3.5 (-118)
Over 49.5 points: -102
Under 49.5 points: -120
--
BYU vs. Utah trends
Utah is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games... Went over in 7 of its last 10 matchups... 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games against BYU... 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games... 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against a Big 12 opponent... Won 9 of the last 11 straight-up against the Cougars.
BYU is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games... Went over in 10 of its last 15 games... 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games played in October... 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on a Saturday... 1-5 ATS in its last 6 home games against Utah... Went under in 6 of its last 7 against the Utes.
--
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors are siding with the Utes to cover this narrow point spread and hand the Cougars their first loss, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Utah is getting 53 percent of bets to win the game by at least four points and avoid losing a second game this season.
The other 47 percent of wagers project that BYU will either defeat the Utes outright in an upset, or will keep the final margin to a field goal or less in a loss.
--
Implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Utes over their rivals, but one that won’t be enough to cover the current line.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Utah will defeat BYU by a projected score of 26 to 23.
The consensus prediction for BYU vs. Utah is...
- BYU +3.5
- Utah to win -156
- Bet under 49.5 points
The betting markets proved correct on 75 percent of their straight-up predictions for college football’s games last weekend, and were right on 57.1 percent of its picks against the spread.
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
--
