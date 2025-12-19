6 best prospects in Ole Miss vs. Tulane in College Football Playoffs
Zxavian Harris (DT), Ole Miss
Harris is a massive interior defensive lineman in the mold of Deone Walker a year ago. While he doesn’t quite match Walker’s athleticism, Harris has shown a more consistent ability to stuff the run from 0- and 1-technique alignments. There aren’t many defensive linemen with offensive tackle-like size who also offer collegiate production. Players with that kind of physical uniqueness tend to get drafted.
Trinidad Chambliss (QB), Ole Miss
Chambliss has put together an impressive 2025 season, with an opportunity to build on that success. The Ferris State transfer has led an efficient passing attack, showing a capable arm, rushing upside, and the toughness NFL teams look for at the position. If drafted, Chambliss projects as a developmental backup, but his specialized skill set will appeal to specific offensive systems.
Jake Retzlaff (QB), Tulane
Retzlaff offers a higher floor as a backup quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, though he may also consider returning to school. After an excellent season at BYU, he transferred to Tulane and immediately led the program to an American Athletic Conference championship. He combines the necessary athletic tools with pocket composure that should earn the trust of NFL coaching staffs.
De’Zhaun Striblig (WR), Ole Miss
Stribling is a big-bodied possession receiver whose draft stock could rise given the lack of size among current NFL playmakers. One of his standout traits is his willingness and effectiveness as a run blocker, which became more evident after transferring to Ole Miss. Play-action-heavy, under-center NFL offenses value receivers like this for the personnel flexibility their size provides. For example: Jauan Jennings in San Francisco.
Diego Pounds (OT), Ole Miss
If the offseason theme for many NFL teams is “get bigger,” Pounds fits squarely into that plan. Another massive offensive lineman from the SEC, he’s currently a better pass protector than run blocker. It will be interesting to see how his skill set translates if he transitions to guard at the NFL level.
Dae’Quan Wright (TE), Ole Miss
Wright has logged more blocking snaps than receiving snaps at Ole Miss, but he’s been productive in both areas. While blocking is often the harder trait to develop in young tight ends, route-running and receiving ability are more trait-dependent. Wright already has the blocking foundation along with the receiving traits NFL teams look for. This makes him an appealing depth addition for versatile offensive packages.
