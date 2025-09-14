Week 3 College Football games that defied the odds
- Washington State Cougars
- North Texas Mean Green
- Michigan Wolverines
- Central Michigan Chippewas
- UCLA Bruins
- New Mexico Lobos
- East Carolina Pirates
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Toledo Rockets
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Stanford Cardinal
Sportsbook oddsmakers set initial lines for sporting events, and then the betting public moves those lines as they make their bets. By game time, most odds are pretty sound, but especially in a sport as wide-ranging as college football, there are games every weekend that defy the odds. Here are the ten games from Week 3 in college football that saw the biggest point differential between their gametime odds and their actual outcomes.
North Texas 59, Washington State 10
Gametime odds: North Texas -7
Difference: 42 points
On the surface, this was a traditional Power Conference school (Washington State is currently involved in the Pac-12’s transitional phase), against a traditional Group of Five team, but North Texas treated Washington State like an early season warm-up opponent. The score could have been worse for the Cougars. It was 59-3 until they scored their first touchdown of the game with less than two minutes remaining.
New Mexico 35, UCLA 10
Gametime odds: New Mexico +15.5
Difference: 40.5 points
The weekend started out with a Friday night shocker from New Mexico, which pulled off a convincing upset over UCLA in what was to be DeShaun Foster’s final game as UCLA’s head coach after the University fired Foster on Sunday. The Lobos were a double digit underdog at the Rose Bowl, but got up two scores in the first half, and then poured it on late with 21 fourth quarter points.
Michigan 63, Central Michigan 3
Gametime odds: Michigan -27.5
Difference: 32.5 points
Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was criticized last week for a conservative game plan with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood in the Wolverines loss to Oklahoma. This week, the first-year Michigan coordinator took the restraints off his first-year starting quarterback, and the freshman accumulated 349 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns against an in-state MAC opponent.
East Carolina 38, Coastal Carolina 0
Gametime odds: East Carolina -7
Difference: 31 points
After a couple of decent seasons in Conway, Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck’s third season heading up the Chanticleers’ program. Saturday’s loss at the hands of East Carolina, one in which the former offensive coordinator’s team did not score a point, marks the lowest point of his tenure. East Carolina was a one score favorite, but they absolutely poured it on in front of Coastal’ home crowd.
Vanderbilt 31, South Carolina 7
Gametime odds: Vanderbilt +3
Difference: 27 points
After a 7-7 first quarter start, this game took a turn in the second quarter when South Carolina’s Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, was knocked out of the game after suffering a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit. The Gamecocks’ offense never get it rolling behind backup Luke Doty, and Vanderbilt poured it on in the second half to secure their third win of the season.
Toledo 60, Morgan State 0
Gametime odds: Toledo -33.5
Difference: 26.5 points
It was not expected to be a close game when Toledo welcomed FCS opponent Morgan State to the Glass Bowl on Saturday, but even the oddsmakers could not foresee the blowout the Rockets had planned. Toledo has bounced back from a season-opening loss to Kentucky to post two straight wins as they prepare for Mid-American Conference play starting next weekend at Western Michigan.
Indiana 73, Indiana State 0
Gametime odds: Indiana -47.5
Difference: 25.5 points
Another Big Ten program that did not show an in-state foe much care was Indiana, who dominated FCS opponent Indiana State in their final early-season warm-up before heading into conference play. Following their first College Football Playoff appearance last season, the Hoosiers have opened the 2025 season by out-scoring Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State 156-23 in their first three games.
Louisiana Tech 49, New Mexico State 14
Gametime odds: Louisiana Tech -10
Difference: 25 points
Louisiana Tech went up 24 points in the first half, then shutout New Mexico State in the second half to post a dominating win at home Saturday night. New Mexico State came into this game 2-0, but Louisiana Tech had a solid showing in a 23-7 loss to No. 3 LSU last week, and was a solid favorite to beat the Aggies at home. Six different Bulldogs scored touchdowns for Louisiana Tech in this win.
Old Dominion 45, Virginia Tech 26
Gametime odds: Old Dominion +5.5
Difference: 24.5
Old Dominion delivered the final straw in Brent Pry’s head coaching tenure at Virginia Tech, beating the Hokies handily in Blacksburg Saturday night. The next day, Virginia Tech announced Pry would be relieved of his duties. That news will not come as a shock following Saturday’s loss. Although Pry was already on the hot seat, Old Dominion completely dominated the Hokies in this game. The score would have been worse if not for two, late Virginia Tech touchdowns.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.