Takeaways: Bryce Underwood is unleashed in Michigan's dominant win over Central Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Coming off a disappointing performance in Norman, Michigan came out and moved to 2-1 on the year after taking down Central Michigan, 63-3. It was a get-right game for the Wolverines, who dominated every facet of this game. Despite being hampered by injuries, Michigan made the best of it and shined. The Wolverines finally unleashed Bryce Underwood and the defense was fast and physical.
Here are some of my takeaways from the game.
1. Michigan unleashed the full version of Bryce Underwood
It took two games, but Michigan fans finally got what they wanted -- Bryce Underwood to play loose. The offense and playcalling allowed Underwood to produce on Saturday against Central Michigan, and it was a sight to see. Underwood's first pass of the game was a deep shot, that fell incomplete, but that was the telltale sign for what was to come.
Chip Lindsey called a great game for Underwood to get some ready for Big Ten action. He used his legs -- yes, he can run after all -- and caught the CMU defense off guard for most of the game. Underwood took several deep shots, and while one of them was picked off, he flashed the dominance he has in his game. Underwood layered passes and hit throws from every level of the defense.
After the first half, he had nearly 300 yards of total offense by himself. For the game, Underwood threw for 235 yards, one TD, and one INT. He also ran for 114 yards and two TDs.
Now, the key moving forward, is for Michigan to keep this same game plan regardless of who the opponent is. It doesn't matter if it's CMU, Nebraska, or Ohio State -- Michigan must let Underwood do his thing.
2. Jaishawn Barham should be a full-time edge
Wink Martindale mixed up his defense on Saturday and LB Jaishawn Barham got the start at Edge against CMU over TJ Guy -- it did not disappoint. Barham, the most athletically gifted player on Michigan's defense, looked exactly what you would have hoped for. He was dominant coming off the edge and set the tone on the first drive with a sack. Barham recorded two total sacks, two TFLs, and five tackles in the first half, playing off the edge.
Michigan loves what it has at LB and Jimmy Rolder started next to Ernest Hausmann. If the Wolverines keep Barham at edge, that allows both Rolder and Cole Sullivan to see the field even more moving forward. As for Guy, Michigan can rotate the trio of Derrick Moore, Guy, and Barham to keep a fresh, dominant pairing out there at all times.
For the game, Barham recorded six tackles, two sacks, and two TFLs.
3. Worry for Dominic Zvada?
In 2024, Dominic Zvada was robbed of the Lou Groza Award after he made 21-of-22 kicks and made seven from 50-plus yards. But 2025 hasn't been the ideal start for Zvada. He missed a crucial kick last weekend at Oklahoma, and his first try on Saturday, Zvada missed a 47-yard kick to the right. On the season, Zvada has gone 4-of-6.
It's likely not time to signal the alarm for the senior kicker, but it is something to monitor as the season progresses. Kicker has been a strength of Michigan's for quite some time, and the Wolverines are hopeful their star kicker can get rolling once again.
4. Biff Poggi filled in nicely
Sherrone Moore served the first of his two-game suspension on Saturday against Central Michigan. Associate head coach and former Charlotte head coach, Biff Poggi, was named the interim head coach and he filled in nicely. Moore kept continuity be allowing both Wink Martindale and Chip Lindsey to focus on their side of the ball. Poggi made some aggressive calls, like allowing Bryce Underwood to do his thing, and calling a timeout at the end of the second quarter to give Michigan a chance to run a successful two-minute drill.
Now, I believe Poggi didn't do anything that wasn't expected of him. Sherrone Moore was with the team this week, and Moore obviously had a big hand in what was happening. But with Poggi leading the charge, and with his experience, it has to give Wolverine fans a sense of relief knowing Michigan travels to Lincoln next week to take on Nebraska.
5. Offensive line might have had their best performance
Michigan is very beat up along the offensive line. The Wolverines were without their starting guards on Saturday against Central Michigan. Giovanni El-Hadi was injured last week against Oklahoma, and RG Brady Norton was listed as OUT on the injury report. But Michigan filled their spots with Nathan Efobi (LG) and Jake Guarnera (RG).
The O-line has been a major disappointment this season through two games, but against CMU -- being down two starters -- Michigan had a much more efficient game up front. Bryce Underwood had time in the pocket and the line -- mostly -- held their own in the run game.
It is CMU, and we can't put a ton of stock into what happened on Saturday, but we do know Michigan played much better against the Chippewas than they did in Week 1 against New Mexico.
