Big Ten program remains committed to 37-47 head coach despite hot seat rumors
After several power conference head coaches around the country lost their jobs through the first few months of this college football season, a few programs are confirming they are not firing their head coaches. That's becoming a trend especially in the Big Ten.
After noise grew in regards to a Luke Fickell ouster at Wisconsin, the school has since re-committed to him for another season with a supposed influx of financial support to the program as well. On Sunday, another Big Ten team did the same, as Maryland announced they will retain head coach Mike Locksley for at least another season. Plus, they'll be promising aggressive support in the roster-building department.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported directly from Maryland leadership that Locksley will stay in place for 2026.
"Mike Locksley will remain in place as Maryland's football coach in 2026, and the school plans to significantly increase financial support for the program, athletic director Jim Smith told ESPN," wrote Thamel. "It would have cost more than $13 million to fire Locksley, according to his contract."
Mike Locksley holds a 37-47 record in eight seasons as the Maryland head coach, though he's just 2-14 in the last two years' worth of Big Ten games. The Terrapins have not won a football game since the month of September, when they picked up their lone conference win of the season against a Wisconsin club in their own similar situation.
Maryland fans and Mike Locksley should love to hear that their athletic director is dialed in on how to right this rudderless program and return these Terrapins to their glory years.
"We are working to strengthen our NIL support for 2026 and beyond and have already seen success for next year," Jim Smith told Thamel. "We are prioritizing roster retention, recruiting and competing in the transfer portal." Except some splash additions to the roster this winter.
Prior to a step back in 2024 and this season, Locksley had just finished up a run of 7-6, 8-5, 8-5 finishes from 2021-2023, including three straight victories in the Pinstripe, Duke's Mayo and Music City bowl games. This year's Maryland team isn't out of the unt for a fourth straight postseason win, considering they're just 4-6 with opportunities against Michigan and Michigan State remaining.
Perhaps the news will re-ignite this football team with two weeks to play and a bowl winning streak on the line.