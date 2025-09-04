BYU 5-star QB commit draws attention with high-profile NIL partnership
BYU five-star quarterback commit Ryder Lyons is already making headlines off the field. The senior from Folsom, California, announced across social media that he has signed an NIL partnership with Under Armour, joining a roster that includes NFL stars such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward.
Ranked No. 32 in the Class of 2026 by Rivals, Lyons becomes one of the youngest football prospects to secure a deal with the global sports brand.
His post on @ryder.lyons read: “Pumped to be part of the UAFootball team. WE ARE FOOTBALL.” The announcement comes just two months after he committed to BYU live on “The Pat McAfee Show,” a decision influenced by the Cougars being his first scholarship offer back in eighth grade.
Lyons has described that early belief as a key reason he chose BYU despite interest from USC and Oregon.
Ryder Lyons’ Under Armour Partnership Raises His Profile
The partnership elevates Lyons into an exclusive group of athletes tied to one of football’s biggest brands. Under Armour has increasingly targeted dynamic playmakers, and Lyons’ addition reflects its strategy of identifying stars before they reach the college level. For the company, signing a five-star quarterback still in high school reinforces its relevance in the NIL era.
On the field, Lyons has proven worthy of the spotlight. Through two games this season, he has nearly 800 total yards and 12 touchdowns. His signature outing came against Junipero Serra, when he threw for 389 yards and four scores while rushing for three more in a 56-42 victory.
That followed a near-perfect opener against Grant in which he completed 32 of 38 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns.
The combination of dominant production and a national endorsement deal underscores Lyons’ status as one of the most marketable young players in the country.
BYU’s Early Investment Continues To Pay Off
BYU coach Kalani Sitake and his staff were the first to offer Lyons, a decision that ultimately secured his commitment. While his older brother Walker Lyons plays tight end at USC, Ryder’s recruitment ended with BYU’s persistence winning out.
Fans quickly noticed the branding clash. “Interesting move as he's set to attend a proud Nike-affiliated university,” one reaction read. Another added, “What? BYU, Oregon, and USC are all Nike schools, as is most of the NFL???” The comments show how NIL deals can blur lines between player endorsements and school affiliations.
Others celebrated the move, with one fan posting, “This big time 😳” and another writing, “Oh my. Congrats on this one kid.” One more summed up the excitement with, “Ryder is the Lyon 🦁.”
Now firmly positioned as the centerpiece of BYU’s 2026 class, Lyons has both the production and profile to shape the Cougars’ future in the Big 12. His Under Armour partnership highlights BYU’s recruiting credibility, while his next test comes Sept. 5 when Folsom faces No. 13 Mission Viejo.