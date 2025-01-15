Georgia wanted Carson Beck in 2025, and so did Alabama: report
It appears Miami was not the only school interested in ex-Georgia football transfer Carson Beck when the quarterback entered his name into the transfer portal.
Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart were the first to contact Beck about keeping him with the Bulldogs for the 2025 football season, according to USA Today’s Matt Hayes.
And they weren’t the only SEC powerhouse keeping tabs on the quarterback.
Alabama was also in the mix, as the Crimson Tide was the second team, right after Georgia, to express an interest in signing Beck for next fall, according to the reporting.
Georgia’s perceived interest in bringing Beck back to the team in 2025 would appear to contradict what has been some intense speculation that the program ─ or specifically its fans ─ were ready to move away from the quarterback after some inconsistent play this past season.
The apparent interest from Alabama is also noteworthy, as it would indicate head coach Kalen DeBoer has a preference to install a veteran quarterback to compete with backup Ty Simpson and recent four-star signee Keelon Russell for the QB1 position after the departure of Jalen Milroe.
Still, about two days after entering the portal, Beck announced that he signed with the Hurricanes, signaling what could be one of the most consequential player movements heading into 2025.
But the way in which Beck put his name into the portal suggested that neither Georgia nor Alabama likely had a chance to recruit him to their sides.
Notably, it emerged that Beck entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” designation, according to the latest reporting.
That would indicate that the quarterback already had a destination in mind, and didn’t wish to be contacted by any other programs.
Beck took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the 2023 season following the departure of two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.
He threw for 3,941 yards and passed for 24 touchdowns in his debut season as starter, leading to some speculation that he would enter the NFL.
But the quarterback returned for the 2024 season, a decision that resulted in an up and down season for both him and the Bulldogs’ offense.
Beck covered 3,485 yards and established a personal record with 28 touchdown passes, but also suffered through turnovers, tossing 12 interceptions.
It was enough for Georgia to qualify for the SEC Championship Game, but Beck sustained a serious injury to his throwing arm in the first half of that contest.
That resulted in his having surgery on the affected arm and keeping him from the team as it embarked on the College Football Playoff.
The current belief is that Beck will not be able to throw a football at full strength until March, which would keep him off the field through the forthcoming 2025 spring practice.
When he does return, it’ll be in a Miami uniform, despite the apparent interest in Georgia to keep him between the hedges next fall.

