Chris Doering buries SEC powerhouse in Week 3 conference power rankings
The SEC Network’s weekly power rankings delivered one of the most surprising shakeups of the young season. Chris Doering, a former Florida wide receiver and longtime SEC analyst, slotted Alabama at No. 11 on his personal ballot. For a program accustomed to life near the top, the placement underscored the uncertainty surrounding the Crimson Tide under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer.
LSU held steady at No. 1 across all ballots, with Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas rounding out the top five in the composite rankings. But it was Alabama’s slide that grabbed the most attention. Even after a 73-0 rout of Louisiana-Monroe, Doering kept the Tide in the bottom half of the league at No. 12 in his list. The move comes just two weeks after Alabama dropped its opener to Florida State, fueling questions about whether the dynasty has truly slipped.
Other SEC Network analysts weren’t quite as harsh. Alyssa Lang placed Alabama at No. 11, citing the need to see more against quality competition. Still, the Tide’s fall marks a dramatic shift in perception for a program that once set the league’s standard. Dari Nowkhah has Alabama at No. 7 and Benjamin Watson has the Crimson Tide at No. 10.
LSU Remains Unanimous Choice At The Top
For the second straight week, LSU received all first-place votes from the SEC Network panel. The Tigers edged Louisiana Tech 23-7 in Week 2, a performance that left Dari Nowkhah unimpressed but not willing to change his pick. He credited the program’s season-opening win over Clemson as justification to keep LSU in the top spot.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been steady, and the Tigers’ defense has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game.
The bigger test arrives this week when Florida travels to Baton Rouge. A convincing win would solidify LSU’s status, while a stumble could open the door for Georgia or Oklahoma to move up.
Georgia, currently No. 2, faces Tennessee on the road in one of the week’s marquee games. Oklahoma jumped to No. 3 after a 24-13 win over Michigan, with Nowkhah praising the Sooners’ defensive toughness and the play of quarterback John Mateer. Tennessee and Texas share the No. 4 spot, each with momentum behind strong quarterback performances from Joey Aguilar and Arch Manning.
Alabama’s Fall Signals Shifting SEC Landscape
Doering’s placement of Alabama behind programs such as Vanderbilt and Ole Miss highlights how far the Tide’s reputation has dipped. Even with quarterback Ty Simpson completing a school-record 17 straight passes in the win over UL Monroe, skeptics remain unconvinced. The Crimson Tide looked sharp against an overmatched opponent, but their stumble against Florida State still looms large.
National rankings tell a different story. ESPN’s Football Power Index has Alabama at No. 4 overall, while its CFB power rankings slotted the Tide at No. 20.
The disparity underscores the divide between statistical models and the eye test from analysts. Doering’s ranking reflects the latter, punishing Alabama until it proves itself against a capable opponent.
That chance comes quickly. Wisconsin visits Tuscaloosa this Saturday in a nonconference matchup that could help restore confidence or deepen doubts. Alabama then heads into SEC play with a road game at Georgia on Sept. 27.