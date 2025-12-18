The 6 best NFL draft prospects in Oklahoma vs. Alabama

All six of these players would be drafted if they declared for the draft tomorrow. They aren't the only draftable prospects in this game, but they fit the overall theme. Oklahoma vs. Alabama is a matchup defined by strength in the trenches on both sides.

Kadyn Proctor (OT), Alabama

Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) catches a short pass and runs the ball during the game with Eastern Illinois | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The massive Alabama left tackle has elite traits for a developmental offensive lineman and is the latest in a long line of impressive athletes at the position from the state of Iowa. Proctor is such a specimen that the Crimson Tide threw him a pass this season. This is nearly unheard of at the college level. He has made significant strides as a pass protector and may now be ready to make the leap to the NFL. However, he may still benefit from some refinement before starting at the professional level.

LT Overton (EDGE), Alabama

Overton hasn’t been as disruptive in 2025 as he was in 2024, but he still offers an NFL-ready body with the versatility to play up and down the defensive line. SEC pass rushers with length and size generally come off the board early in the NFL draft, especially when they can line up anywhere from outside linebacker to designated interior pass rusher. That combination of size and strength alone is often enough to earn development time in the pros.

R Mason Thomas (EDGE), Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

R Mason Thomas will return for this playoff game after a quad injury sidelined him for three games. Thomas is a smaller edge player, but he made significant strides as a run defender in 2025 after breaking out as a pass rusher in 2024. He has the SEC production and athleticism to warrant a day 2 selection in the NFL draft.

Ty Simpson (QB), Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Simpson is a tough player and an anticipatory thrower. He has the mobility to stress a defense and a strong enough arm to attack multiple layers of the field. The primary concern is his size. Early in the season, his performances kept the Alabama offense afloat and even sparked early Heisman Trophy buzz.

Over the past month, however, Simpson’s play has dipped somewhat, as the Alabama offense has struggled as a unit against pressure. Against a strong Oklahoma defense, this is a prime opportunity for the young quarterback to reverse the narrative.

Germie Bernard (WR), Alabama

Bernard is a multi-time transfer who is finally putting together his most consistent season. He’s a versatile player with the body type to run in any offense. While there will be concerns about his overall productivity, strong testing numbers could push Bernard up draft boards. High-level zone awareness and toughness after the catch are among his best traits.



Parker Brailsford (C), Alabama

Brailsford has been a solid center for three years at the college level and would likely be drafted if he declares for the 2026 NFL draft. While not the biggest center, he has the strength, intelligence, and production to earn an NFL roster spot.