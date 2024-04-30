Man sentenced for murder of college football player
Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party three years ago, and now the man who pled guilty to the killing has learned his own fate.
Buk M. Buk was sentenced to 18 years to life for the killing of Lowe, in addition to receiving another three year to life sentence for the attempted murder of the woman he also shot.
Buk shot Lowe and the woman after the former Utes defensive back asked the friend of the shooter to move his car outside a party.
Court documents said that Buk opened fire at Lowe and the woman even after they had each fallen to the ground. Lowe died at the scene, aged 21, while the woman, 20, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and survived.
"We hope this conviction helps the loved ones of Mr. Lowe and the second victim feel they have received some measure of justice," Salt Lake Co. (Utah) District Attorney Sim Gill said.
Buk initially faced the possibility of the death penalty, but prosecutors and Lowe's mother agreed to take that option off the table.
“I’m not his father, not a minister, and I have no forgiveness in my heart right now,” Lowe's mother said at Buk's sentencing. “I pray to God that this man will stay behind bars for the rest of his God-given life.”
