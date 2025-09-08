College football coach doubles down following terrible Week 2 loss
Not unlike most weeks, Florida head coach Billy Napier mumbled and grumbled through his Monday press conference following the Gators' brutal home loss to South Florida on Saturday.
Napier's never been a hugely emotional guy and definitely doesn't wear his emotions on his sleeve, unless the only emotion he's experienced is pure stoicism. So, when challenged about giving up his role as play caller for the Florida offense, Napier grunted some brief and firm answers on the matter.
"Are you still the team's primary play caller?" asked one reporter, to which Napier answered with an affirmative "yes" before the guy even finished spitting out his question.
"No thoughts of giving that up?" the reporter added, to which, again, Napier tersely disagreed and insisted "no," that he will continue calling plays himself.
Well, that just about clears that question straight up. Credit Napier for not being soft in the middle and taking the hard stance that yes, he will, in fact, continue to call the plays for the Gator offense, no more questions needed. Some coaches might back-pedal or execute a frenzy of over-dramatic changes after one terrible loss, but Napier is doubling down on his vision for the team.
For that, what's not to respect? If the ship capsizes in Gainesville, at least Billy Napier can quote Frank Sinatra during his sayonara and tell everyone, 'Hey, at least I did it My Way.'
Florida's road only grows tougher
There's no concession here: the Florida Gators absolutely had to have the win against USF to built toward anything resembling a truly successful season. Sure, we'll sit here and point out all the opportunities Florida still has to rack up CFP-quality wins, but that's all they are, opportunities.
Because let's be honest, if UF can't overcome an AAC foe, albeit one that looks top-20 in the country, then they simply aren't going to be able to run off enough wins against the three consecutive top-10 teams they play next or the EIGHT total ranked teams remaining on the schedule.
USF popped the balloon on any dreams of SEC title contention or a College Football Playoff berth, frankly. Good luck t the Gators vs. LSU, Miami and Texas over the next three weeks. Woof.
Read more on College Football HQ
- Ranking the 8 best team performances in Week 2 of college football
- The 8 best individual performances from Week 2 in college football
- PETA demands college football player stop bringing pet cat Pudge to games
- Oregon State allows bizarre punt return TD, causes coach to drop F-bomb
- Predicting College GameDay destinations for each remaining week of the regular season