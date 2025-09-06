Week 2 college football game produces weirdest punt return TD you’ll ever see
At their best, special teams often go unnoticed. For Oregon State in the first half of their game against Fresno State, special teams were front and center right smack in the middle of the spotlight.
By halftime and thanks to an actual comedy of special teams errors, the visiting Fresno State Bulldogs led by an odd 20-15 score. Oregon State collected 15 points via two touchdowns and a field goal. Except, they failed on both point-after attempts due to snaps sailing over the holder's head, which brought the team's mark to 0 for 4 on the year on extra point attempts. That's hard to believe.
OSU's blunders in the third phase didn't end there! Another poor long snap, this time on a punt, forced the punter to move sideways to try and catch the ball, which he dropped. Instead of picking up the football, the punter ran back toward it and tried to spin around and kick it like a soccer ball straight off the ground, as it was still rolling, all in one motion. The ball skipped across the ground about 20 yards forward and was inhaled by a Fresno State player, who slithered 40 yards straight into Oregon State's end zone with 45 seconds left in the second quarter. A flag even flew for the punter's rouge kick but it mattered not.
Take a look at this screwball play.
The Beavers obviously should have been in front at halftime of this game, but flushed away two points and gifted six more for a brutal eight-point special teams swing through just 30 minutes of play. Their follies prompted a nasty curse from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray during his live halftime interview with The CW, who apologized afterward for his vulgarity.
An exasperated Bray lamented his team's self-harm from the first half and claimed that his Beavers should be winning the game if not for their own baffling mistakes. He even commented that Fresno's other two touchdowns, beside the punt debacle, were thanks to big errors.
Oregon State certainly had the advantage in the non-special teams departments through two quarters. Former Duke and Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy threw two touchdowns in the first half and added another early in the third when the Beavers re-took the lead, 21-20. As of that touchdown, Fresno State still hadn't reached 100 yards passing, while Murphy was then up to 229.
They did not convert their two-point conversion after the third touchdown.
