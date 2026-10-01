SEC Football Star Turned Down $4 Million NIL Deal to Remain With Current Program

Right when Kamario Taylor started putting up elite numbers this season, much of the discourse around the quarterback focused on whether he would transfer.

But it sounds like Mississippi State is where Taylor wants to establish his legacy, despite apparently being tempted with some serious cash to go somewhere else.

Honoring Loyalty Over Cash

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It kicked off late last season, when Taylor started the final two games and put up 655 all-purpose yards with four touchdowns, a late surge in production that aroused serious interest from other schools, culminating in a massive $4 million NIL offer.

That’s how much money was on the table for Taylor to transfer out, the star Bulldogs quarterback confirmed to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough, an amount that would have ranked him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the FBS.

Instead, Taylor ignored them.

“They don’t know the type of person I am,” he told Scarborough. “My mom always told me that once you start something, you have to finish it.”

Longstanding Ties to MSU

A lifelong Bulldogs fan from nearby Noxubee County whose uncle Omarr Conner once quarterbacked Mississippi State, Taylor has repeatedly framed his choice as personal rather than financial.

Anticipating other teams’ intentions in the future, program sources indicate Mississippi State plans to be “highly aggressive” in retaining him beyond 2026, with athletic director Zac Selmon emphasizing the school will “be as competitive as we need to be.”

Breakout Performance Fuels the Spotlight

Taylor has justified the early belief. Through four games he has 1,192 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with a 69.2 percent completion rate while adding 185 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

The Bulldogs sit at 4-0 and ranked No. 16 in the AP poll, their highest mark in years. Dual-threat play and poise have placed him squarely in Heisman Trophy conversations and drawn national attention ahead of a matchup with No. 7 Alabama this weekend.

Loyalty Tested by Portal Talk

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Taylor and Mississippi State’s newfound success has intensified transfer chatter, including notably when Alabama coach Nick Saban remarked on College GameDay that if still coaching, he would try to lure Taylor into the portal to play for him.

Some analysts floated figures as high as $10 million. Taylor’s response after a win over Missouri was direct: “If you know me, you know I bleed maroon and white.”

Kansas City Chiefs star and Mississippi State alum Chris Jones has even entered the scene, pledging NIL contributions to help keep the quarterback in Starkville, underscoring alumni investment in retention.

Building Something at Home

Taylor’s stance stands out in an era of intense roster fluidity brought on by the recent reforms in the transfer portal.

While market valuations for top transfer quarterbacks continue to climb, he has prioritized finishing what he started at a program he grew up cheering for.

Mississippi State continues to invest in supporting talent around him. For now, the 19-year-old remains focused on the present, proving that, for at least one rising SEC star, commitment still outweighs the highest offer on the table.

(ESPN)