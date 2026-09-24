David Pollack Doesn't Hesitate Naming the Most Talented Player in College Football

There’s the best player in college football, and there’s the most talented player in college football, and both of them are quarterbacks in the SEC right now.

So says college football analyst David Pollack, who made that distinction and named which player is which heading into the final week of September action.

College Football’s Most Talented Player?

Perhaps not as many people have seen him as should have, but Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor has clearly stood out among the crowd so far this season.

“Find me another guy that’s more talented than him. There isn’t one,” Pollack said.

Kamario Taylor Is The Most Talented Player In College Football@BrentRollinsPhD pic.twitter.com/wXEJIBqoYx — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 24, 2026

He added: “The thing that I like best is… Oh, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s got an arm that teleports. He’s also got poise. He just chills and his feet are quiet as can be. And that thing just flies 65 yards on a rope.”

Taylor has quickly emerged as arguably the single most physically gifted player in the country. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, the former four-star recruit from Noxubee Co (Miss.) combines rare size, elite arm talent, and legitimate dual threat athleticism that has set him apart even among high profile peers.

Explosive Dual Threat Production

Through just three games this season, Taylor has thrown for 832 yards and 11 touchdowns against a single interception while adding 178 yards and another score.

He ranks among the national leaders in total offense, points responsible for, and deep ball efficiency, forcing defenses to account for both his arms and legs, emerging as an accurate passer who can trick defenders and a ball carrier who can break tackles.

Elite Physical Tools and Arm Talent

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An NFL scout at the Manning Passing Academy called Taylor “definitely the most physically gifted passer” among a group that included several blue chip college quarterbacks, and a Big Ten scout described him as “absurd.”

Nick Saban also had high praise for Taylor, describing him as “the truth and the light” and “the real deal” when scouting quarterbacks across the country this season.

Taylor’s early dominance has Mississippi State in the AP poll and has drawn Maxwell Award honors for himself already, giving new life to a program that needed it after languishing in SEC play for years.

Already with one conference win in their pocket after beating South Carolina on the road, the Bulldogs return home against ranked Missouri to take the next step, one that Taylor is in position to help them take.