College Football Playoff Rankings: Three most overrated teams in Week 11
The first set of 2025 College Football Playoff rankings have arrived. 10 weeks into the season and it's Ohio State and Indiana predictably leading off at 1-2 while Texas A&M and Alabama round out the top-four. Let's take a look at the full top 25 followed by our three most overrated teams.
College Football Playoff Top 25
- Ohio State (8-0)
- Indiana (8-0)
- Texas A&M (8-0)
- Alabama (7-1)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Ole Miss (8-1)
- BYU (8-0)
- Texas Tech (8-1)
- Oregon (7-1)
- Notre Dame (6-2)
- Texas (7-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- Utah (7-2)
- Virginia (8-1)
- Louisville (7-1)
- Vanderbilt (7-2)
- Georgia Tech (8-1)
- Miami (6-2)
- Southern California (6-2)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Michigan (7-2)
- Missouri (6-2)
- Washington (6-2)
- Pittsburgh (7-2)
- Tennessee (6-3)
Now, the most overrated among them...
10. Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish are at the top of a pile of two-loss teams, and for what reason? They did lose to two other ranked teams — Miami and Texas A&M — the latter of which came at home, and from a resume standpoint, the damage isn't as bad as some of those other clubs with a pair of losses already. Meanwhile, their only ranked win came over USC, who may or may not show up on these rankings
Notre Dame is trending toward another awkward resume given their conference situation and not having a championship game to confirm their bid nor knock them out of the race, plus that they have two ranked losses, one decent win, and then will fill out their 10-2 record, if they get there, with a bunch of fluff. Is this really a team that should have a guaranteed spot if they win out? Because that's how it sets up right now.
17. Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is putting the committee to the test as a one-loss team without much of a resume to speak of, considering their best win so far came against, maybe, Clemson or Duke. But let's just be honest, all eyes are going to be on the Yellow Jackets shot at revenge in the regular season finale after they narrowly lost to Georgia to end 2025.
Win out and GT won't have to make any resume arguments. Even if Tech loses another game and still beats Georgia to finish with two losses, that also could get them in. But it's all about the actual quality games, of which the UGA matchup is the only one left.
21. Michigan
Michigan's losses aren't bad in terms of their opponents, but the Wolverines really got manhandled in both those road defeats against Oklahoma and USC. At this rate, they'll be going on the road for the Playoff and, so far, evidence suggests this UM squad might not survive another day in court in that scenario against a good team.
Looking at their wins, Michigan's beaten up on the red-powered Big Ten nobodies of Wisconsin and Penn State, and the 17-point win over Washington is worthwhile, but at the same time, Washington isn't exactly a brute force, especially when they traveled a couple time zones over for a noon kick-off.