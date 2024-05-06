College Football Teams That Improved Most This Spring
The first major hurdle of the long offseason is over and now, as college football teams across the country put a wrap on spring practice and the annual scrimmage, it's time to get a good look what their rosters look like heading into the summer.
It's a time for overreaction and extreme optimism, but also one of real pressure as major programs embark on historic moves when conference realignment becomes official, and looking ahead to the expanded College Football Playoff this year.
What teams made the most of the spring preseason and are in the best position to take a big leap forward in 2024?
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin, the self-proclaimed king of the transfer portal, made out with another strong class of additions, but we'll see if any make up for the loss of tailback Quinshon Judkins.
The return of quarterback Jaxson Dart, the addition of wideout Juice Wells, and some key defensive prospects make the Rebels a genuine contender in the playoff chase.
Miami
One of the more active teams in the ACC this offseason, the Hurricanes scored key transfer additions and improved their NIL efforts to help build out needed position depth.
Cam Ward is an instant upgrade at quarterback, as is running back Damien Martinez to stabilize the offense. Mario Cristobal also added to his front seven and offensive line.
LSU
The loss of Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels and defensive line personnel was concerning, but LSU appears to have the former's replacement in Garrett Nussmeier, and the Tigers' wide receiver corps has responded well to him this spring.
And the secondary that ranked 108th in pass defense a year ago made some strides this offseason, too, revealing some promising depth on the back end.
NC State
The Wolfpack haven't produced a thousand-yard receiver in six years, but the offense's performance this spring is raising expectations.
Transfers like veteran quarterback Grayson McCall, wide receiver Noah Rogers, and tight end Justin Joly could propel the unit forward in a big way heading into a more competitive ACC title race this fall.
Texas
Steve Sarkisian has the Longhorns in just the right place heading into the gauntlet of the SEC this season. Coming off a Big 12 title and the school's first College Football Playoff appearance, Texas looks primed to move the ball easily, as Quinn Ewers has new receivers to work with like Isaiah Bond from Alabama and Matthew Golden out of Houston.
Add in the superb play of backup Arch Manning in the spring game, and the Longhorns look to have built a more solid foundation to work from as the program heads into a more competitive playing field.
Ohio State
The departure of a talent like wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. would be enough to raise serious concern at most programs, but the Buckeyes have specialized in recruiting blue-chip receivers. Next up on that list is freshman Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 ranked prospect nationally who already looks well at home in Ohio State's offense.
He'll be a key target for quarterback Will Howard, the presumptive starter and one of several key transfer additions for Ryan Day. Five-star safety and former Alabama starter Caleb Downs is another, a piece who radically improves OSU's secondary pass coverage. And another is Judkins, the ex-Rebels back who led the SEC in rushing the last two seasons.
Add those transfers in with the surprising list of veterans who elected to return this season, especially in the front seven, and Ohio State is in prime position to avenge its three losses to Michigan and make a legitimate run in the expanded College Football Playoff.
