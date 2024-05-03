College football transfer portal team rankings after spring window
College football's spring transfer portal window is closed up after another two-week bonanza of player movement across the country, with more than 3,800 names in the NCAA's portal, according to insider estimates, including more than 1,200 that entered the system during this spring.
Where do things stand in the updated college football transfer portal team rankings after the spring transfer window? Here is our ranking for the 10 schools that got the most from the portal recently when accounting for player value added.
10. Louisville
No team in the ACC was more active in the spring transfer window than the Cardinals, who upgraded their front seven with the addition of edge rushers like Tramel Logan and Richard Kinley, while adding linebacker Myles Jernigan and lineman Rene Konga.
9. Miami
The U had to make a splash at running back after losing Henry Parrish, and the school earned a key gain by signing Damien Martinez, the ex-Oregon State back who ran for 1,479 yards and 9 touchdowns.
He, combined with wide receiver Sam Brown (1,286 yards, 7 TDs) and in particular quarterback Cam Ward, who has 13,874 yards and 119 touchdowns in his career, will help this offense.
8. Colorado
Another hectic portal season for Coach Prime, who oversaw more than 40 exits and around 35 additions this offseason, picking up backs Dallan Hayden and Rashad Amos, a needed offensive blocker in Payton Kirkland from Texas, and edge rusher Dayon Hayes, a big pick-up from Pitt.
7. NC State
Dave Doeren made some notable additions to the Wolfpack's offense this cycle, including wide receiver Noah Rogers from Ohio State, tailbacks Hollywood Smothers (from OU) and Jordan Waters (from Duke), and safeties Tamarcus Cooley and Donovan Kaufman to build the secondary out from.
But no pickup was more valuable than quarterback Grayson McCall, quietly one of college football's most consequential transfers, with over 10,000 passing yards and 106 all-purpose touchdowns.
6. Florida State
Mike Norvell raided Alabama's roster for transfer pickups this offseason: wideout Malik Benson, linebacker Shawn Murphy, back Roydell Williams, blocker Terrence Ferguson, and corner Earl Little stick out.
And the Seminoles found a veteran replacement for Jordan Travis by signing quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the former Clemson and Oregon State starter with over 8,300 yards and 57 TDs.
5. Texas
The Longhorns also poached good talent from the Tide, including wide receiver Isaiah Bond and tight end Amari Niblack, on top of wideouts Matthew Golden out of Houston and Silas Bolden from Oregon State, all huge targets for quarterback Quinn Ewers to work with in the school's SEC debut.
4. Oregon
Wide receiver Evan Stewart, a former five-star prospect from Texas A&M, is an immediate gain for the Ducks' offense as they move into the Big Ten this fall.
As is former Houston defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell. But Oregon did a number on its quarterback room by securing veteran gunslinger Dillon Gabriel and five-star youngster Dante Moore as his probable successor.
3. Ohio State
Despite losing quarterback Kyle McCord to the portal, the Buckeyes went on the offensive, picking up veteran signal caller Will Howard from Kansas State to stabilize the position.
Two-time SEC leading rusher Quinshon Judkins out of Ole Miss was a huge gain, to pair with returning back TreVeyon Henderson, and former five-star safety Caleb Downs from Alabama is massive for the secondary.
That's in addition to former 5-star Bama quarterback Julian Sayin, who is expected to compete with Air Noland for the QB1 job in 2025.
2. Texas A&M
First-year coach Mike Elko got out in front of the transfer exodus caused by Jimbo Fisher's departure, the Aggies brought in Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks, Washington tight end Tre Watson, UAB cornerback B.J. Mayes, and Florida linebacker Scooby Williams, all important pieces who can contribute right away. But the addition of ex-Purdue edge rusher Nic Scourton, who led the Big Ten in sacks last season, was the most important, to further improve an already-promising front seven.
1. Ole Miss
Portal King Lane Kiffin addressed Judkins' departure by adding three tailbacks, including former Miami star Henry Parrish and ex-LSU rusher Logan Diggs. Key defenders like Walter Nolen on the line and 'backer Prince Umanmielen are hugely important, as is the commitment of wide receiver Juice Wells.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams