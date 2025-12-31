College football’s leading tackler enters NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is packed. Over 1,500 college football players have made it clear they intend to test the unknown waters this offseason.

It's still early. Last year, the number of players to enter the portal crossed 4,000. The raw numbers may not match last season, but the next few weeks will still be pretty wild with just a single transfer window to work with.

The action officially kicks off on Friday, January 2. When the portal opens, players around the country have 15 days to submit paperwork to transfer. Once someone is formally in the database, they can sign with a school at any point before the 2026 season.

Plenty of talented players will be available, including the most productive tackler in the nation.

On Wednesday, sophomore linebacker Owen Long revealed his plans to transfer after two seasons at Colorado State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Long exploded onto the national scene in 2025, leading the FBS in total tackles (151) and assisted tackles (93). He started all 12 games for the Rams, racking up 151 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 5 pass deflections.

A California native, Long recorded 10+ tackles in 10 of his 12 appearances. He had two performances with 17 tackles, including 17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a pass deflection in a 49-21 victory against Fresno State on October 10. Long earned first-team All-Mountain West honors for his standout season.

Long signed with Colorado State as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class under former head coach Jay Norvell. In his first season with the program, he made 13 appearances and started in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. Long totaled 45 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass deflections.

The Rams fired Norvell in November, ending his four years with the program at 18-26. Colorado State brought in Jim Mora from UConn, and multiple players have since entered the transfer portal.

Long will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

