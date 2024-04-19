College football approves 2 rule changes for 2024: What you need to know
Starting this season, college football will implement two major rule changes in an effort to adapt the game to be more like the NFL, the NCAA announced on Friday.
College football will follow the pro game's lead by adding a two-minute warning and by introducing direct helmet communication at the FBS level after a historic vote this week.
The new changes were revealed after a decision by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel after the proposals were first formally introduced on March 1.
The adoption of the two-minute warning is not expected to result in any additional TV timeouts.
Helmet communication rules will allow one player on each team to wear the helmet with the device inside it and the helmets will be marked by a green sticker, as the NFL currently does.
Similar to the pro game, college football's helmet comms will be cut off when there are 15 seconds left on the play clock, or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.
The NCAA also introduced new rules regarding the use of digital tablets on the sideline.
"Teams can have up to 18 active tablets for use in the coaching booth, sideline, and locker room," the NCAA said in a statement.
"Tablets cannot be connected to other devices to project larger additional images and cannot include analytics, data, or data access capability, or other communication access. All team personnel will be allowed to view the tablets during the game."
