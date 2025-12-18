College football program set to lose 15 players to NCAA transfer portal

It was a fairly successful first season for Wake Forest under new head coach Jake Dickert.

The Demon Deacons finished the regular season 8-4 overall (4-4 ACC), qualifying for a bowl game for the first time since 2022.

After a shaky 2-2 start, the Demon Deacons won six of their last eight games, marking a major in-season turnaround. They notched quality wins over No. 14 Virginia and SMU, but fell to Duke in their final game of the season.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Dickert, who took over the program after back-to-back 4-8 seasons under Dave Clawson. Dickert accepted the position after four seasons at Washington State, where he compiled a 23-20 overall record.

The Demon Deacons have one final game left against Mississippi State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, but that hasn't deterred multiple players from announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, the Demon Deacons have had 15 players enter the transfer portal as of Dec. 18. Most recently, freshman quarterback Elijiah Oehlke announced he will be entering the portal when it opens on Jan. 2, joining a host of other former Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

One of the most notable losses for the Demon Deacons was freshman wide receiver Chris Barnes, who announced his transfer decision on Dec. 14. Barnes led Wake Forest with 39 receptions for 547 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention as a wide receiver, while earning third-team honors as a return specialist.

Only two days later, sophomore wide receiver Micah Mays also announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. He finished the year with 18 catches for 302 receiving yards and two scores, averaging 16.8 yards per reception. Both Barnes and Mays were promising young offensive stars, making both major losses for the program.

Another key loss was defensive tackle Mateen Ibirogba, who transferred from Georgetown to Wake Forest before the 2023 season. He stepped into a bigger role this season, totaling 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks for the Demon Deacons.

Along with the names above, tight end Harry Lodge, safety Jacob Cosby-Mosley, defensive lineman Ka'Shawn Thomas, wide receiver EJ Reid, offensive lineman Derrell Johnson II, and offensive tackle Nathan Pahanich are some other players who have announced their decision to enter the transfer portal.

It's important to note that the NCAA transfer portal does not open until Jan. 2, 2026. All players can do right now is announce their plans to enter the portal; once it opens, they can officially enter their names and contact their preferred schools. The transfer period will close on Jan. 16 after 15 days.

Wake Forest will face Mississippi State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Jan. 2, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.