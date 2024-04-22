College football's best available transfer players
The first few days of the college football spring transfer portal window started quietly enough, but as we move into the second week, more high-profile players are making their intentions known, creating a more competitive marketplace for those players looking for a new school, and those schools that need to make some roster changes ahead of the 2024 season.
The spring transfer window runs through April 30, but that's only the deadline that players have to enter their names into the system, meaning we still have a few weeks of player movement to watch out for this preseason. Here are the best players available right now.
Cormani McClain: The former Colorado cornerback is a one-time five-star prospect, and while he had his ups and downs in his first season, the former top-15 overall recruit in his class presents plenty of coverage speed and skill who can make a difference in any team's defensive backfield.
Damien Martinez: Running backs may not get much attention with offenses opening up more these days, but the former Oregon State starter is an exception. Plenty of schools are taking an interest, especially Miami. Martinez scored nine times on 1,185 yards rushing last season.
Jaden Rashada: The quarterback prospect has plenty of potential in the right position, leaving Arizona State after one season, playing in just three games after dealing with injuries, passing for 485 yards and four touchdowns against three picks.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: The ex-Penn State wide receiver started off strong last year, finishing as the team's leading producer with 53 grabs for 673 yards and four touchdowns, but his numbers dropped off near the end of the season, catching two passes in the last month.
Jacoby Matthews: The safety started 12 games and played in 21 total at Texas A&M, recording 67 stops with a half-sack, eight pass breakups, and an interception.
Tyler Williams: The former Georgia wide receiver is a redshirt freshman who appeared in two games a year ago but saw some snaps during the recent spring game. Miami, Texas A&M, and Clemson were among the schools that originally offered him as a recruit.
Sam Brown: The wideout eclipsed 100 yards in three games at Houston last season, posting three touchdowns on 815 yards off a personal-best 62 receptions. Half of those yards came after the catch and for first downs, emerging as a dangerous open-field threat.
Dallan Hayden: Colorado is a school to watch for the former Ohio State tailback, who had 130 carries for 663 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons with the Buckeyes.
