$5 million transfer QB strongly viewed as ‘game-changer’ after portal frenzy

Brendan Sorsby, the highly coveted transfer-portal quarterback who finished the 2025 season at Cincinnati, committed to Texas Tech following a recent weekend visit to Lubbock.

Reports indicate Texas Tech aggressively pursued Sorsby, with the marketplace for his services expected to land in the $5 million range.

On3 analyst J.D. PicKell and On3’s transfer-portal coverage tracked Sorsby throughout the process, breaking down his fit at Texas Tech and highlighting his experience, quick processing, and dual-threat upside as key factors behind the Red Raiders’ push to land him.

PicKell also noted that Sorsby visited Lubbock (Texas Tech) and Baton Rouge (LSU) during the same weekend before making his decision, ultimately choosing the Red Raiders over Lane Kiffin and the Tigers in what he described as a “game-changer” move.

“This to me is just an overall game changer, a ceiling changer of what Texas Tech football could be,” Pickell said.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby walks off the field against the Arizona Wildcats | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

A Texas high school recruit out of Lake Dallas High School, Sorsby began his college career at Indiana, where he gained starting experience in 2023 while throwing for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He later transferred to Cincinnati, where he started the past two seasons and delivered a breakout 2025 campaign.

During the 2025 season, Sorsby totaled 2,800 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, and added 580 rushing yards with nine rushing touchdowns, accounting for 36 total touchdowns while completing 61.6% of his passes as a high-impact dual-threat starter.

He earned Second Team All–Big 12 honors and was regarded as the top quarterback available in the transfer portal prior to signing with Texas Tech.

NEWS: Former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the top player in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to Texas Tech, he tells ESPN. Sorsby’s decision comes in the wake of a 48-hour visit flurry that included visits to Tech and LSU. pic.twitter.com/ZROUjbLxje — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Both LSU and Indiana surfaced in reporting as plausible fits for several reasons.

LSU, following staff turnover and roster churn, was in the market for an experienced, pro-style/dual-threat quarterback capable of stabilizing the position and competing immediately in the SEC.

Indiana, meanwhile, had familiarity with Sorsby from his earlier stint in Bloomington, along with schematic overlap that could have made a return appealing.

The Hoosiers were also preparing for life after Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, Texas Tech’s offensive profile, built around high-volume passing, a quarterback-friendly scheme, and recent postseason success, combined with its Big 12 context, made Sorsby a logical fit.

He brings the resume of a proven starter accustomed to driving an offense, adds a quarterback who can extend plays with his legs, and projects as an immediate-impact option for a program expecting to compete right away.

Texas Tech’s reported willingness to invest heavily in top transfer-portal targets, along with the facilities and culture Sorsby cited during the process, emerged as decisive factors in his decision.

