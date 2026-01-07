All-conference starter emerges as coveted option for four major college football programs

The top college football teams in the country are built in the trenches. What good is an elite quarterback or running back without a top offensive line to block for them?

It all starts upfront. That's why you see programs like Alabama, Oregon, and Georgia, among a few others, sending multiple linemen to the NFL each year.

There are plenty of teams searching for talented offensive tackles in the portal. With that said, it's a coveted position due to its sheer importance and the relatively slim market.

After entering the portal earlier this month, one all-conference starter out of the ACC is on the radar of four programs out of the SEC and Big Ten.

North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, North Carolina State redshirt junior offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak is earning significant interest from Power Four programs. Peak is visiting Texas A&M with Alabama, Oregon, and Texas among the other schools looking to get involved.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide were both eliminated from the College Football Playoffs, while the Ducks remain in the hunt to win it all. Meanwhile, the Longhorns were left on the outside looking in.

Adding someone of Peak's caliber would go a long way in stabilizing the situation up front and keeping the quarterback off the turf. Plus, he's shown versatility, as evidenced by starting at right tackle in 2024 and switching to left tackle this past season.

Peak protected CJ Bailey's blindside at NC State this fall. In 850 snaps at a new position, he allowed just 13 pressures and three sacks. Peak graded out as one of the top players on the Wolfpack's offense at 74.5 overall, per PFF.

He was named an All-ACC honorable mention at the conclusion of the season.

In 2024, Peak posted a career-best 78.7 overall grade according to PFF. He surrendered 18 pressures and two sacks in 13 starts.

During his college career, Peak has appeared in 38 games and made 33 starts. He's started 32 consecutive games over the last three seasons.

Peak signed with North Carolina State as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Valdosta, Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive tackle will have one season of eligibility remaining.

