David Pollack predicts top 10 college football upset on Saturday

David Pollack picks Texas A&M to upset Notre Dame in South Bend.

Matt De Lima

College football analyst David Pollack is calling for Texas A&M to upset Notre Dame in Week 3.
College football analyst David Pollack is calling for Texas A&M to upset Notre Dame in Week 3. / Abigail Dollins / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC
David Pollack is calling for an upset. On his See Ball Get Ball podcast with co-host Brent Rollins, the former ESPN analyst predicted that No. 16 Texas A&M will take down No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend this weekend.

Pollack said he sees the matchup as a potential turning point for both programs. He argued that the Aggies have the offensive playmakers to stress Notre Dame’s defense, while the Irish are already staring at an early-season crisis after a narrow loss at Miami.

The prediction comes as both teams are trying to shape their playoff path in September. Notre Dame needs to win to avoid back-to-back early losses, while Texas A&M is looking to prove it belongs in the top tier of the SEC and the playoff conversation.

Pollack Explains Why Texas A&M Can Beat Notre Dame

During the podcast, Pollack broke down why he favors the Aggies. He pointed to wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion as explosive playmakers capable of turning short passes into long touchdowns. He also emphasized quarterback Marcel Reed’s mobility, which has added another dimension to the offense.

Pollack acknowledged that Notre Dame is at home and carries a proven record of bouncing back. Still, he questioned whether Marcus Freeman’s team can consistently generate physical play at the line of scrimmage.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) has 509 passing yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 105 rushing yards and a score on the ground. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

He said the Irish need a stronger running game led by preseason All-American Jeremiyah Love, who was limited to just 33 yards on 10 carries against Miami.

Rollins offered a different view, picking Notre Dame to win 27-20. He believes the Irish will reestablish their ground game and improve protection for freshman quarterback CJ Carr, who threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in his first start. The two hosts ultimately split on the outcome, but Pollack was firm in taking Texas A&M to leave South Bend with a statement win.

Notre Dame Faces Urgency While Aggies Eye Playoff Push

Notre Dame enters the matchup at 0-1, with players and coaches emphasizing urgency. Freeman has seen seasons nearly derailed before by early stumbles, including his debut loss in 2022 and a shocking home defeat to Northern Illinois last fall.

For the Aggies, a win would vault them firmly into the playoff conversation. Reed has seven passing touchdowns and nearly six yards per carry rushing through two games. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko praised Notre Dame’s running backs as one of the toughest duos he has faced, but said his quarterback is ready for the challenge of competing on the road.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) must meet the moment and step up in Week 3 against Texas A&M. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The game represents more than a top-20 clash. It could determine the trajectory of both teams’ seasons. Notre Dame seeks to preserve its playoff hopes at home, while Texas A&M looks to confirm Pollack’s belief that the Aggies are ready to contend.

Notre Dame will host Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.