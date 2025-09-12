David Pollack predicts top 10 college football upset on Saturday
David Pollack is calling for an upset. On his See Ball Get Ball podcast with co-host Brent Rollins, the former ESPN analyst predicted that No. 16 Texas A&M will take down No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend this weekend.
Pollack said he sees the matchup as a potential turning point for both programs. He argued that the Aggies have the offensive playmakers to stress Notre Dame’s defense, while the Irish are already staring at an early-season crisis after a narrow loss at Miami.
The prediction comes as both teams are trying to shape their playoff path in September. Notre Dame needs to win to avoid back-to-back early losses, while Texas A&M is looking to prove it belongs in the top tier of the SEC and the playoff conversation.
Pollack Explains Why Texas A&M Can Beat Notre Dame
During the podcast, Pollack broke down why he favors the Aggies. He pointed to wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion as explosive playmakers capable of turning short passes into long touchdowns. He also emphasized quarterback Marcel Reed’s mobility, which has added another dimension to the offense.
Pollack acknowledged that Notre Dame is at home and carries a proven record of bouncing back. Still, he questioned whether Marcus Freeman’s team can consistently generate physical play at the line of scrimmage.
He said the Irish need a stronger running game led by preseason All-American Jeremiyah Love, who was limited to just 33 yards on 10 carries against Miami.
Rollins offered a different view, picking Notre Dame to win 27-20. He believes the Irish will reestablish their ground game and improve protection for freshman quarterback CJ Carr, who threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in his first start. The two hosts ultimately split on the outcome, but Pollack was firm in taking Texas A&M to leave South Bend with a statement win.
Notre Dame Faces Urgency While Aggies Eye Playoff Push
Notre Dame enters the matchup at 0-1, with players and coaches emphasizing urgency. Freeman has seen seasons nearly derailed before by early stumbles, including his debut loss in 2022 and a shocking home defeat to Northern Illinois last fall.
For the Aggies, a win would vault them firmly into the playoff conversation. Reed has seven passing touchdowns and nearly six yards per carry rushing through two games. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko praised Notre Dame’s running backs as one of the toughest duos he has faced, but said his quarterback is ready for the challenge of competing on the road.
The game represents more than a top-20 clash. It could determine the trajectory of both teams’ seasons. Notre Dame seeks to preserve its playoff hopes at home, while Texas A&M looks to confirm Pollack’s belief that the Aggies are ready to contend.
Notre Dame will host Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.