Heisman finalist reveals why major college football program declined bowl game

The decision by Notre Dame to decline playing in a bowl game turned out to be one of the most-discussed choices made by any school in the 2025 college football season.

Now, one of the team’s most talented players is going public with why they decided to forgo the postseason entirely after missing the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love says the players were the deciding factor in ending their season.

Notre Dame made a team decision

“It was kind of a full team decision, full consensus decision,” Love said on SportsCenter.

“Our captains asked all of the players that they could, you know, what they think about the bowl games and things like that. And we all came to a consensus, or final decision, that we didn’t think that playing in that bowl game would really represent our 2025 football team in the right way.

“Because we feel like our team was just very special throughout the year, we did a lot of great things, and in that bowl game, a lot of people are going to opt out. A lot of people are just going to not play, or have their own plans … which, rightfully so. They have that right.”

Notre Dame was left out of the playoff

Notre Dame looked poised to take one of the dozen places in the College Football Playoff, but the selection committee reversed course on the last day, and swapped it out for Miami instead.

While most observers agreed in theory with that move since Miami beat Notre Dame this season, the timing of the decision and perceived lack of an explanation as to why then and not before, left the Irish enraged.

Enough to decline playing any bowl game at all.

“We didn’t feel like that team that would go into that bowl game was a great representation of how special this 2025 football team was,” Love said.

“So we all came to a consensus of, you know, we don’t want to put this team in a bad light because we feel like it was a great team.”

He added: “We’re not saying playing in a bowl game would put us in a bad light, but it just wouldn’t be the best representation of our team. So that ultimately led us to come into that decision.”

What Jeremiyah Love has done for Notre Dame

Love was a crucial element in the success Notre Dame had on the field that put them in playoff contention in the first place.

The running back had 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, catching 27 passes for 280 more yards and another 3 touchdowns.

His 21 total touchdowns set a new single-season Notre Dame record, surpassing Jerome Bettis.

But that could be the last time we see him on the field in the gold helmet given the Irish will not play again this season, and if he decides to enter the NFL Draft this spring.

Read more from College Football HQ