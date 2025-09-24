David Pollack reveals pick, score prediction for Oregon-Penn State showdown
Ahead of a massive Week 5 showdown between two of the Big Ten's primary contenders, Oregon visiting Penn State, college football analyst David Pollack broke down the game and explained which side he's giving the edge to on Saturday evening.
An episode of Pollack's podcast, See Ball Get Ball, dropped on Wednesday and featured the former All-American's picks for the top games of the week, which he paired with some in-depth commentary behind why he's selected the teams and final scores that he has. For the big one, Oregon at Penn State, he explained why the Nittany Lions could have a few aces hiding up their sleeve.
"Penn State ain't hasn't had show nothing yet, and they haven't showed nothing yet," Pollack said of PSU's soft open to their 2025 schedule. "Listen, (Andy) Kotelnecki, with a preseason tune-up, he knows exactly who he is, he knows what he is, like, they're going to score some points," he added.
Penn State ran off wins against Nevada, FIU and Villanova before taking their bye week ahead of Oregon. En route to outscoring those poor souls by a 132-17 total score, Pollack's right, Penn State didn't have to dive deep into their bag. He referenced Georgia's performance vs. Tennessee from a couple weeks ago, noting that the Nittany Lions have an established ground game to pair with whatever new tricks are introduced in the passing game.
"The run game beat up Oregon a year ago," Pollack commented. "The run game can be exactly the same as it was, if not better. The receiving corps cannot be worse, and I just think, with all of that, I'm betting on Penn State and I'm betting on who they have, their experience."
The heads of that strong ground game are senior running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, contributors since the day they stepped on campus, while quarterback Drew Allar is a veteran returning starter with NFL aspirations. That's a lot of experience for PSU, whereas Oregon has a younger transfer leading the charge in former UCLA QB Dante Moore.
"I think Jim Knowles will have something for Dante Moore that he's absolutely never seen before in an atmosphere that's going to be absolutely ballistic," Pollack emphasized. "I think Dante Moore is going to look more human than he's looked, and because of that, they could struggle a little bit. They're not going to get to 45 like they did a year ago in the Big Ten championship game."
With the experience edge and having the Ducks migrate across all three time zones to touch down in a "ballistic" Beaver Stadium, Pollack sees too much evidence going in Penn State's direction for the victory.
"I got the Nittany Lions, man," he stated. "I got 30-24 Penn State, they take care of business. All of the guys on the front who can make plays, they can get to the quarterback, they can get TFLs. They can rattle Dante Moore and I think they take care of business."
