Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola reportedly interested in Big Ten rival

It may be Quarterback Monday for the college football transfer portal. In the last two days, several high-profile QBs have pledged to enter the portal once it officially opens in January, including Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), DJ Lagway (Florida) and now Dylan Raiola from Nebraska. Reports are the latter already has a hopeful destination in mind.

Both Lagway and Raiola are former five-star recruits in the respective 2024 high school class, per On3's database, but are already on the move. Shortly after news of Raiola's decision came out on Monday afternoon, 247 Sports insider Chris Hummer posted on X that the Nebraska QB and his inner circle are definitely keeping their ears open if a certain other Big Ten program were to call Raiola's phone.

"Sources have mentioned Oregon as an early school of interest for Dylan Raiola and his camp," Hummer posted Monday afternoon. While that's a move from the midwestern United States to the Pacific Northwest, Raiola wouldn't even be leaving the conference. In fact, if he did wind up in Eugene, Raiola would face Nebraska when the Cornhuskers came to Oregon for a game in 2026.

From Raiola's point of view, yeah, Oregon is a pretty sweet preferred destination. The Ducks have soared with transfer quarterbacks under Dan Lanning. Current Denver Broncos starting QB Bo Nix was a polarizing starter at Auburn with more negative press clipping than positive when he left the plains, and in two years, Oregon was able to whip Nix into a top-15 NFL Draft pick and the leader of two terrific Duck teams.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Then came Dillon Gabriel, a short-statured veteran who'd previously led productive UCF and Oklahoma offenses and fit like a glove in place of Nix as Oregon cruised to the College Football Playoff's No. 1 overall seed in 2024. Behind him sat Dante Moore, who starts as a true junior this season, his second after transferring in from UCLA, and has absolutely overachieved in his role for an Oregon team that's preparing to play for a national championship.

That's a heck of an impressive track record at the QB position — basically three swelling success stories — jammed into a four-year span. No wonder a top transfer QB like Dylan Raiola wants to head there.

What's important to note, though, is two things. One: Moore may not go pro. He certainly can enter the 2026 NFL Draft and is a possible first-round pick, but he could also return to Eugene and enter 2026-27 as a viable candidate to go No. 1 overall. Two: Quarterback guru and offensive coordinator Will Stein is now gone and 2026 will be the first for Dan Lanning, a defensive coach, without his wunderkind OC in Stein, who is now the head coach at Kentucky.

