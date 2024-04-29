New details on EA Sports College Football 25 video game cover
EA Sports College Football 25 will hit the shelves at some point this summer and now we appear to have more of an idea on what the covers will look like.
Anyone looking for players or coaches of the past to appear on those covers, however, will be disappointed, as EA Sports will only feature current college football players who play in a power conference, according to Extra Points' Matt Brown.
That's a notable difference from the past, when in the days before NIL, players were only allowed to be featured on the EA Sports covers after their NCAA eligibility had expired.
What's more, it won't just be one current football player we see on the covers. Apparently, EA Sports is planning to feature multiple athletes given it will release multiple versions of the game.
EA Sports last issued its popular college football video game more than a decade ago, back in 2013, after which the company announced that it was discontinuing the game.
That decision followed a court ruling that forced EA Sports to pay compensation to athletes who had previously been included in the product but were not paid.
Then, after the creation of the new NIL rules two years ago, EA went public by announcing that the game would return at some point in the future. That date is getting closer every day.
