Ex-College Football Player Dies at 37
The college football community is in mourning after learning that former USF running back Mike Ford passed away suddenly at the age of 37, the school announced.
No details around Ford's death have been made public.
Ford played at USF from 2007 to 2009 and ran for 1,502 yards with 23 touchdowns, the latter mark being the fifth-highest total in program history.
Ford's 10.4 yards per carry were also USF's fifth-best mark all-time, and ranked No. 1 in school history for any player with at least 20 carries.
In his final college football game, Ford ran for a career-high 207 yards on 20 attempts, the 8th best single-game mark in program history.
A former five-star recruit from the Sarasota, Fla. area, Ford had his best outing as a junior in high school, when he rushed for 2,836 yards and 37 touchdowns.
He went on to play with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
