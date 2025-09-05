Early shakeup creates wide-open CFP race for Group of Five
The College Football Playoff picture shifted before it even had time to settle. Boise State’s stunning Week 1 collapse against South Florida threw the Group of Five race into chaos. Once considered the clear favorite for the CFP’s guaranteed spot, the Broncos are no longer in control.
ESPN analyst Bill Connelly framed the moment simply: it was supposed to be “Boise State vs. the Field,” but the Field punched back immediately. Boise State is still in the mix, but its chances now fall into what Connelly described as the “second tier of contenders.” The Allstate Playoff Predictor reflected the shift, listing Tulane, Memphis, USF and UNLV all ahead of the Broncos in playoff odds.
Nine Group of Five teams entered the weekend with realistic paths, but the conversation has already changed. Week 2 brings resume-shaping opportunities across the board, with several programs looking to separate themselves in a crowded race.
Tulane Emerges As New Group Of Five Leader
Tulane is now the front-runner after a dominant 23-3 win over Northwestern. The Green Wave jumped to the top of the Playoff Predictor at 31.2 percent. Connelly noted that Tulane’s performance was more than just an opening statement. It was the type of complete victory that signaled they were ready to take control of the G5 race.
Quarterback Jake Retzlaff commanded the offense with efficiency and balance. The transfer from BYU passed for 152 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 113 yards and a score. The Green Wave defense suffocated Northwestern, giving Tulane a blueprint that could carry through the fall. But Connelly also pointed to potential turbulence in Week 2.
Tulane faces South Alabama, a program with enough passing punch to push the Green Wave if focus slips. A letdown could undo the advantage Tulane gained from Boise State’s stumble.
Still, Tulane has positioned itself as the program with both the results and the momentum to be taken seriously. A road test will now reveal whether this start is sustainable or merely a fast out-of-the-gate moment.
Memphis, USF, And UNLV Bolster Playoff Push
Beyond Tulane, three other programs have emerged as strong candidates to challenge for the G5's CFP bid. Memphis holds a 16.3 percent chance, establishing itself as the second-most likely team to make the playoff. While the Tigers still need to prove it on the field, the numbers place them squarely in the conversation.
USF became the biggest storyline after dismantling Boise State 34-7 in Tampa. The Bulls sit at 14.3 percent in the Predictor and now own the third-best odds. Their trip to Florida in Week 2 presents a steep challenge, but even a competitive showing could build credibility with the playoff committee. An upset in Gainesville would catapult them into the national spotlight.
UNLV might be the most surprising entrant. The Rebels are fourth in odds at 13.5 percent despite defensive struggles. Their offense has been electric, piling up 936 yards and 76 points in two games. That explosiveness makes them a dangerous matchup for a UCLA team that looked shaky against Utah. If UNLV continues to score at this pace, it could emerge as one of the most compelling storylines of the season.
The early results have shown the Group of Five spot will not be handed to a legacy power. Tulane, Memphis, USF, and UNLV each have different strengths, but all now hold real stakes in the race. Week 2 offers a chance for one or more to prove staying power.
The Group of Five’s race is no longer predictable. Every Saturday from here will shape a playoff bid that suddenly looks as open as ever.