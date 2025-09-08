Eli Manning offers social media advice to Arch Manning
As part of an interview with the Barstool Sports podcast, Pardon My Take, Eli Manning provided some valuable social media advice to his nephew, Arch Manning, amid his first full season as the Texas starting quarterback.
During the sitdown interview, PMT host Big Cat mentioned reports that Peyton Manning is Arch's go-to for more football talk on the X's and O's, while Eli Manning provides more life advice. Among Eli's apparent life advice? Never snap a picture with an adult beverage in your hand, Arch!
"One of your life advices to him was... never take a picture with a beer in your hand," Big Cat brought up to Manning, then referencing a famous picture of the former Giants quarterback when he was caught on camera looking rather plastered.
"That's a great picture," Big Cat commented, while Manning referred to the photograph as "a classic." However, Manning did admit he was drunk and blinked during the picture, a terrible combination that made for a tough photo. Given the viral afterlife of that one instance, Manning believes it's best for college athletes to just avoid the controversy altogether.
"I've even said, don't take a picture if you're in a bar and there's just drinks around," he explained. "You don't even have to have it in your hand — never take (a picture) with it in your hand — and it's like a built-in excuse to not take a picture."
He remembers banning photo opportunities at bars during his own playing days,
"I used to say, team rules, we're not allowed to take a picture where alcohol is served," Manning added. "Team rules. I still use it to this day. I'm like, 'Ah, team rules, in a bar, can't take a picture!' People are like, 'Oh, you're on a team?'"
Wise words from the former NFL legend to his exceptionally famous nephew. With guidance like that from former pro QB uncles, you can see why Arch Manning has continued to check every box off the field while his play on it leaves a little to be desired.
Read more on College Football HQ
