Elite 4-Star WR Prospect Announces Top 5 College Football Programs

The state of Florida is always bursting at the seams with talent at wide receiver, and the 2027 class is no different.

Four-star pass catcher out of Fort Lauderdale, Anthony Jennings, is one of the 38 recruits in the Sunshine State, who rank as a four or five-star recruit. With nearly 40 scholarship offers to his name, Jennings revealed on Tuesday that he officially cut down his list to just five programs.

With his commitment looming, let's take a look at the schools that are in the mix.

Two ACC programs looking to make a statement

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell leads practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neither Florida State nor Syracuse had the season that they were hoping for in 2025, posting a combined record of 7-17. That said, both programs have coaches in Mike Norvell and Fran Brown that seemingly have innate ability to attract talent.

The Seminoles brought in the No. 15 class in 2026 despite head coach Mike Norvell having a slow start away from being fired. As for Syracuse, they were able to assemble the No. 33 class in the country, headlined by two-sport star and five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell.

Jennings may have a clear path to the field at either stop, but both seem to have some work to do based on On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Big Ten program with a history of star receivers

Joining the fold are Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins. While the Terps have seemingly been in a constant state of rebuilding for the past few seasons, the program does have a nice history of producing good wide receivers.

Both Stefon Diggs and Rakim Jarrett suited up for Maryland as five-star recruits, and the Terps do have a nice young core heading into 2026.

Two SEC schools with a strong chance

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall talks with Florida cornerback Ben Hanks II (12). | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Auburn Tigers have a new sense of energy around the program with Alex Golesh at the helm, and playing in the SEC remains a goal for many recruits. With Golesh being viewed as somewhat of an offensive-minded head coach with a fast-paced offense that will attract top quarterbacks, making his way to the Plains could be a great move for Jennings.

Speaking of first-year head coaches in the SEC, the Florida Gators are another option for Jennings. With new head coach Jon Sumrall replacing Billy Napier, a huge cloud that was hanging over the program has been lifted. The Gators have an exciting offense with Buster Faulkner calling plays, and have two young quarterbacks in Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones that seem to be promising in their own right.

According to On3, the Gators are the overwhelming favorite to keep Jennings in the state.