ESPN makes major ‘College GameDay' announcement that football fans should love
The longtime ESPN college football pregame show, 'College GameDay,' made an important announcement this weekend that fans should support. After a frustrating last month for folks with a certain television provider, ESPN is making its product easier to watch for fans.
Of course, the ESPN networks were off of popular provider YouTube TV for several weeks this college football season due to a dispute, and during that time, while games remained tough to access, Pat McAfee was permitted to stream the entire 'College GameDay' episodes live on his X/Twitter account each Saturday morning. Well, on Friday ahead of Week 13, the GameDay X account posted that they will continue to stream the Saturday pregame show, for free, on Pat McAfee's X account, as well as on the ESPN app.
Here was their announcement from Friday ahead of Week 13 of college football:
In Case You Missed: LSU prepares huge Lane Kiffin offer
Friday was particularly newsworthy on the Lane Kiffin front. A report broke from ESPN early in the evening that Kiffin had met with top Ole Miss officials and a compromise was met between the school and Kiffin to wait on an announcement about his future until the day after the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss' final game of the regular season against rival Mississippi State. In the meantime, though, another report leaked suggesting that LSU is ready to push the entirety of their poker chip haul into the middle of the table.
According to the very trusted Ross Dellenger, a college football insider, the Tigers are preparing an offer sheet for Lane Kiffin that would put him right among the highest-paid coaches in the sport, but with an additional hefty NIL promise to help build out some championship-level rosters right away.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Dellenger wrote. "The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
Whether Lane Kiffin cares to become the highest-paid college football coach or not, the real financial motivator, as Dellenger notes, might be that commitment to spruce up the roster through significant NIL avenues beyond what schools are obligated to give via the revenue sharing. Kiffin may be waiting another week or more to give his official decision, but he and the Ole Miss administrators now have a big bone to chew on while they all ponder what's to come.