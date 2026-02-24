College football powerhouse's spending spree breaks bank with $40 million roster

It appeared that the college football coaching carousel would never stop spinning. With several top coaches finding new homes, one premier program has the attention of the college football world and appears to be sparing no expense after overhauling the team's staff.

If Lane Kiffin does not succeed at LSU, it will not be for a lack of spending. On3's Pete Nakos reported that LSU has already topped $40 million in NIL money to build their roster for 2026. The Tigers were mentioned as the top spenders in college football this offseason as Nakos spoke with 14 general managers.

"Of the 14 Power Four general managers and staffers that On3 spoke with, 10 mentioned LSU as the top spender in the transfer portal," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "In their first transfer portal with new head coach Lane Kiffin, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

"Multiple general managers believe that LSU has the highest payroll in the sport entering the 2026 season, exceeding $40 million. The Tigers landed quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, ultimately bringing in 40 new players via the transfer portal."

Miami, Texas Tech and Texas join LSU among college football's most expensive rosters

LSU may be leading the pack in spending, but the Tigers are not the only ones paying a premium for their college football roster. Fresh off a national championship appearance, Miami is among the big spenders. Texas Tech and Texas are also continuing to spend at a high rate, per Nakos.

“Texas Tech just knows they can outspend you,” a Big Ten general manager told Nakos.

LSU QB Sam Leavitt's NIL deal is projected to be $5 million

Headlining this $40 million roster for LSU is former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. The former Big 12 signal-caller had no shortage of suitors before following Kiffin to LSU.

Lane Kiffin finally has the perfect quarterback to run his ideal system with.



I expect Sam Leavitt to be the culmination of Matt Corrall, Jaxson Dart, and Trinidad Chambliss, and for LSU to make the playoff in Kiff’s first season. pic.twitter.com/jsi7MEBj0g — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) February 19, 2026

Leavitt's NIL deal with LSU is believed to be in the $5 million range, per Nakos. On3 projects Leavitt to have an NIL value of $4 million.

LSU has the No. 1 ranked college football transfer portal class

On paper, it appears LSU's spending has paid off as the Tigers have the No. 1 ranked transfer portal class, per 247Sports. The rankings are far from a consensus as On3 ranks Indiana as having the top class following their national championship run.

In addition to Leavitt, LSU poached several touted players. The Tigers also snagged former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and ex-Ole Miss pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen in the portal.

Time will tell if the spending by LSU, Texas and Texas Tech among others will lead to wins. There have been plenty of examples of programs winning the college football offseason with massive NIL deals only to come up short in the standings.