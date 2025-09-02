ESPN predicts if Alabama will make the College Football Playoff after 0-1 start
Alabama’s season-opening stumble against Florida State has already reshaped ESPN's projections for the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide, fresh off a 28-14 loss in Atlanta, were dropped from playoff contention in the network’s updated bowl projections.
Instead of competing for a semifinal slot, the Tide are now slotted for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 27, potentially against SMU or Georgia Tech.
It is a stunning adjustment for a program that began the season with national title hopes and a roster stacked with future NFL talent. Alabama has missed the playoff before, but falling out of the mix after just one week underscores how narrow the margin for error has become in the expanded 12-team format.
For Florida State, the victory vaulted the Seminoles firmly into the playoff conversation, a dramatic rebound for a program that went just 2-10 last season.
Alabama’s Playoff Path Shrinks After Opening Loss
ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both agreed that Alabama no longer projects as one of the 12 playoff teams following Week 1. Their models placed Tulane, Utah and Florida State in the field instead, with Alabama relegated to a second-tier bowl for the first time in years.
The new playoff format allows five automatic qualifiers from the highest-ranked conference champions plus seven at-large teams. Even with that expanded access, Alabama’s loss to Florida State dealt an immediate blow.
To climb back into contention, the Tide will likely need to run the table in the SEC and defeat multiple top-10 opponents along the way. That leaves little margin for a program still searching for consistency on both sides of the ball after Week 1.
Alabama has faced early-season adversity before and recovered, but the difference now is the expanded playoff makes the early shuffle in rankings more punishing. Bonagura noted that Florida State’s win was not just an upset but also a statement about how quickly fortunes can change in college football.
Florida State’s Surge Shifts National Picture
For Florida State, the win over Alabama was more than symbolic. It validated the Seminoles’ aggressive portal additions, their belief in coach Mike Norvell’s system and the resilience of a team coming off a disastrous 2024 season. The Seminoles are projected as high as a quarterfinal participant in ESPN’s bracket, potentially facing Ohio State or Georgia if the season were played out today.
The broader story is how the Seminoles’ rise reshapes the playoff race across conferences. Florida State’s return to form bolsters the ACC’s standing, while Alabama’s early misstep adds uncertainty to the SEC’s usual dominance. Programs like LSU and Georgia are now positioned as more secure playoff bets, with Alabama forced into a chase scenario.
Momentum this early in the season is fragile, but the contrast between Alabama’s drop and Florida State’s surge reflects the volatility in college football’s new era. One week into the 2025 campaign, a single loss is already reshaping the view of the postseason picture.
Alabama’s loss may not end its championship dreams, but it places the program in a position it hasn’t faced in nearly a decade: outside looking in.