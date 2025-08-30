Fans share same complaint about Texas-Ohio State broadcast on Saturday
Live from the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, the action on the field through one half was competitive if not totally thrilling. Ohio State muscled in one touchdown drive while holding the Longhorns and new QB1 Arch Manning scoreless through two quarters.
Without fireworks to comment on, fans on social media have taken aim at what they deem to be poor camera angles from the FOX broadcast. To be fair, when you flip the game on your TV, it does strike you that the field is pretty far away. One dude on X hated the viewing experience so much he might just turn off the game of the week!
Another fan commented that people may have to pull out their binoculars if they want to see the action... even if they're sitting in their own living room.
And the hits just kept on coming...
Thankfully, fans can watch with binoculars or on a 100-inch TV screen if they really need a zoomed-in shot of the action. Now, Ohio State's stadium could have something to do with this phenomenon...
Ohio State's stadium poses unique challenge
On 247's Bucknuts message board, one fan pointed out during last season's Ohio State home game vs, Notre Dame that zoomed out cameras have been a consistent issue at Ohio Stadium.
"One thing I hate about The Shoe is that the main sideline camera angle looks like it’s being shot from the Goodyear blimp," an account named Chocco wrote. "Watch any other game and the prime shot is down much lower which gives a much more intimate feel of the game when watching on TV."
He notes that the cameras are much higher up in the sky than your typical college football broadcast.
"It looks more directly across the field as opposed to an all 22 look," he said of non-Ohio State broadcasts. "It puts the fan at home in the stadium making for a more impressive and exciting atmosphere."
Perhaps Ohio State's enormous stadium is a bit of a challenge for the cameras, thus forcing a more awkward aerial angle that is pretty zoomed out compared to most other games. Either way, at least this Ohio State fan wishes the game could be broadcast with a view lower to the ground.